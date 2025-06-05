Latvia Set For Major Firepower Upgrade With Spike Missiles By 2028
The deal marks a significant investment in Latvia's defense capabilities, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2028.
“The 'Spike' anti-tank missile systems have proven their effectiveness and fully meet the operational requirements of the National Armed Forces,” said Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds.“To strengthen the combat capabilities of both the regular forces and the National Guard, we will acquire more systems to complement our existing stock.”
The contract includes a provision for up to 30 percent local industry involvement, ensuring that Latvian defense companies will participate in the production and support process. This aligns with Latvia's Defense Industry and Innovation Support Strategy, which emphasizes local participation in major procurement projects to boost national defense self-sufficiency and industrial growth.
The“Spike” missile system, manufactured in Israel and marketed in Europe through EuroSpike, is among the most advanced anti-tank technologies in the world. It includes fourth and fifth-generation electro-optical guided missiles with high accuracy and effectiveness against a wide range of armored targets, including main battle tanks. The system features a real-time data link between the missile and the launcher, allowing operators to remain hidden while maintaining control over the missile during flight.
Latvia previously signed a contract with EuroSpike in 2018, leading to successful integration of the system and cooperation with local industry. The new deal builds on that foundation and reflects growing defense ties between Latvia and European defense manufacturers.
