Oneplus 13S With Snapdragon 8 Elite Launched In India Check Features, Specs, Price And More

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The OnePlus 13s boasts top-tier specs in a smaller, lightweight design. It features a powerful processor, impressive camera system, and fast charging capabilities.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13s in India on June 5. Although the 13s is a completely new device with its own special combination of design and functionality, it falls roughly in the center of the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in terms of both cost and feature set.

Being a "compact flagship," which means that it boasts top-tier specs but is packaged in a smaller package, is the OnePlus 13s' greatest USP (short for unique selling price). This covers every aspect, from the screen's size to its thinness and light weight.

The chassis of the 13s is made of aluminum and glass. It weighs approximately 185 grams and is barely 8.15 mm in size.

Green silk, pink satin, and black velvet are the available options. According to OnePlus, the last two possibilities are created with a unique velvet glass technology that gives the rear panel a soft touch tiny texture.

There is no longer an alert slider. It has been replaced with a new Plus Key from OnePlus that allows for greater customization. Users may attach a broad range of shortcuts to it, such as activating the Plus Mind, an AI-based sandbox that acts as a one-stop shop for storing and curating screenshots.

OnePlus 13s launched: Design and display

The 6.32-inch LTPO OLED screen of the OnePlus 13s has a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz and 1.5K resolution. The panel supports HDR, including Dolby Vision, and the screen can reach 1600 nits in high brightness mode (the normal peak brightness is set at 800 nits). An optical fingerprint scanner for biometrics and dual speakers are included. WiFi 7, NFC, and dual SIM with 5G (up to 5.5G) are available connectivity choices.

This is the first phone to come with OnePlus AI, a full suite of AI features that the company recently said will eventually be available on other smartphones. In terms of software, the 13S is running Android 15 and OxygenOS 15.

OnePlus 13s launched: Processor and battery

Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage are located beneath the hood.

The phone is powered by a 5850mAh battery that can be charged quickly up to 80W. This phone also has a sophisticated cooling system that includes a sizable 3D Cryo-Velocity vapour chamber to guarantee continuous performance with little throttling.

OnePlus 13s launched: Camera specifications

The 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 main sensor with optically stabilized f/1.8 aperture lens and an additional 50-megapixel 2x telephoto lens are the focal points of the OnePlus 13s' dual camera arrangement on the rear.

With the exception of the missing ultrawide, this looks to be the same as the OnePlus 13R. There is a 32-megapixel front camera. Autofocus is a feature. With the front camera limited at 30 frames per second and the back topped at 60 frames per second, you can record 4K footage from both sides.

OnePlus 13s launched: Price and availability

OnePlus first released the 13s, the basic model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage cost Rs 54,999. The most expensive model, which has 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, costs Rs 59,999. Pre-booking for the phone begins on June 5 and the actual sale is set to begin on June 12 at 12 p.m. IST.