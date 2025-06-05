Flex LNG - Ex Date Q1 2025
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Flex LNG Ltd. (Ticker: FLNG) traded on Oslo Stock Exchange ("OSE") and registered with Euronext Securities Oslo will trade ex dividend of USD 0.75 per share as of today, June 5, 2025. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on OSE on or about June 25, 2025.
The shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") will be traded ex dividend of USD 0.75 per share on June 6, 2025. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on NYSE on or about June 20, 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: [email protected]
About Flex LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker FLNG.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
