FIREHOOK OF VIRGINIA ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED SESAME IN CLASSIC SEA SALT CRACKERS
The crackers were sold at retail stores in CT, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, and VA.
The recall was initiated on 5/30/2025 after it was discovered that the sesame-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame. Subsequent investigation indicates that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes causing the wrong labels to be applied to the product.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. Please see the pictures below for further identification.
Consumers who have purchased 8 ounce packages of Firehook brand Classic Sea Salt Crackers with a Best By Date of 9/29/25 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-580-0745 Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm EST.
Company Contact: Brent Fowler 1-888-580-0745
SOURCE Firehook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment