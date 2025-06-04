FIREHOOK OF VIRGINIA ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED SESAME IN CLASSIC SEA SALT CRACKERS

The crackers were sold at retail stores in CT, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, and VA.

The recall was initiated on 5/30/2025 after it was discovered that the sesame-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame. Subsequent investigation indicates that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes causing the wrong labels to be applied to the product.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. Please see the pictures below for further identification.

Consumers who have purchased 8 ounce packages of Firehook brand Classic Sea Salt Crackers with a Best By Date of 9/29/25 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-580-0745 Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm EST.

Company Contact: Brent Fowler 1-888-580-0745

