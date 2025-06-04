Atlantic Builders Announces The Launch Of Joint Venture M2B Mortgage

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Atlantic Builders is proud to announce the launch of M2B Mortgage, a strategic joint venture created with Stateson Homes and OneTrust Home Loans.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atlantic Builders is proud to announce the launch of M2B Mortgage , a new mortgage company created through a strategic joint venture with Stateson Homes, a respected Virginia homebuilder, and OneTrust Home Loans , a nationally recognized mortgage lender with branch locations across the United States.

M2B Mortgage was formed with a clear purpose: to provide a more personalized, streamlined, and reliable lending experience for Atlantic Builders and Stateson Homes customers. Built on a foundation of shared values, M2B Mortgage is designed to offer a consistent loan process by delivering the high standard of service that Atlantic Builders is known for in home construction.

“At Atlantic Builders, we're committed to providing an outstanding experience for every homeowner,” said Tom Schoedel, President of Atlantic Builders.“That means partnering with a lender that understands our business, shares our values, and is just as invested in making the journey to homeownership as enjoyable as possible. With M2B Mortgage, we've done exactly that.”

The joint venture was explored during a series of in-depth conversations with the leadership team at OneTrust Home Loans, including CEO James Hecht and Co-Founder Joshua Erskine. It quickly became clear that the alignment between the companies, both in culture and in commitment to excellence, would make for a powerful partnership.

“Our buyers will benefit from faster, more personalized service, a deeper understanding of the homebuilding process, and greater access to home financing options,” said Schoedel.“Because M2B Mortgage exists to serve our homeowners, there's a shared goal across the board to deliver the best experience possible.”

The integration of M2B Mortgage into Atlantic Builders' existing sales and settlement process has already begun. From day one, buyers can expect seamless coordination between builder, lender, and title company, minimizing delays, reducing errors, and helping ensure on-time closings. To learn more about M2B Mortgage, please visit .

About Atlantic Builders

Atlantic Builders, an award-winning, privately owned regional builder has delivered thousands of brand-new homes in the Fredericksburg and Charlottesville/Augusta County Virginia areas for over a quarter century. We have a simple philosophy: Build the best homes possible and create extraordinary relationships. We do that through our passion, dependability, and dedication to excellence, which is reflected in our consistent ranking among the Top Homebuilders nationally as surveyed by Eliant, a homebuilder surveying company. For more information visit .

