Jennifer Reel Promoted To Chief Communications And Marketing Officer At FNB

"Jen is a dedicated and invaluable member of our leadership team," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Her more than 25 years of organizational knowledge and industry experience perfectly position her to execute messaging and brand strategies that reflect our vision and continually enhance FNB's reputation with our stakeholders."

In her expanded role, Reel oversees Corporate Communications and Marketing functions, including internal and external communications, brand management, and marketing services and strategies. The Company plans to hire a Director of Marketing Strategies, reporting to Reel, to support strategic marketing efforts.

Reel is a proven leader at FNB and within the industry. A graduate of the American Bankers Association (ABA) School of Bank Marketing and Management, Reel also has earned her Certified Financial Marketing Professional (CFMP) designation from the Institute of Certified Bankers. She previously served on the ABA's Bank Marketing and Sales Editorial Advisory Committee and the Pennsylvania Bankers Association's Public Relations Communication Advisory Committee. Reel was recently recognized for her communications expertise and leadership as a Top Woman in Communications (Ragan) and a Top 50 Women Leaders in Communications (Women We Admire). She has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from Westminster College.

