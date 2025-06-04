403
Musk Blasts Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” as “Disgusting Abomination”
(MENAFN) Tech mogul and ex-White House efficiency chief Elon Musk has fiercely condemned President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful” tax bill, labeling it excessive spending and a “disgusting abomination.”
The controversial tax legislation, which barely passed the House of Representatives last week, now faces scrutiny in the Senate. Designed to prevent a looming year-end tax hike, the bill also increases the already colossal US debt ceiling by an additional $4 trillion.
Musk, who recently resigned as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has persistently attacked the bill, arguing it undercuts his mission to slash federal spending.
“I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” he declared on X Tuesday.
“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” he added.
In a recent interview, Musk emphasized that the bill “undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” warning it “increases the budget deficit.”
However, House Speaker Mike Johnson pushed back against Musk’s critique, asserting the bill will secure $1.6 trillion in savings, cut spending, and deliver tax relief.
“With all due respect, Elon is simply wrong about the One Big Beautiful Bill,” Johnson told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday. He also stated, “Congress is working hard to get this to President Trump’s desk by July 4th.”
When questioned about Musk’s opposition, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded that Trump is aware of Musk’s stance. “It doesn't change the president’s opinion,” she told the press Tuesday.
