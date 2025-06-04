Roundup: UN Blasts U.S.-Run Gaza Food Aid Plan As Recipe For Disaster

MENAFN - Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Jun 4 (NNN-XINHUA) – The new aid scheme for Gazans, run by the United States and supported by Israel, is a recipe for disaster, said a UN spokesman, yesterday.

Scores of deaths have been reported in the last three days, among Gazans thronging for food at the few new, militarised aid distribution points, under the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Israel approved the U.S.-run GHF, which has set up fortified sites to distribute food aid to starving Gazans, who have to travel, frequently through militarised zones, or areas ordered evacuated, to reach the few points.

The system of funneling people between barbed wires, forcing them to walk to get the food, with armed contractors whose accountability remains unknown, is a recipe for disaster, said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

He called on the Israeli authorities to help restart the UN distribution system, involving the world body and its humanitarian partners.

“No one is saying that it was perfect. But the point is, the way we operate under humanitarian principles of impartiality, of independence, of getting food to the people, instead of forcing them to march to a place where food is distributed and where it increases their risk,” said Dujarric.

“Once again, we are witnessing unthinkable loss of life in Gaza,” he said.“The secretary-general condemns the loss of lives and injuries of Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza. It is unacceptable. Civilians are risking – and in several instances losing – their lives just trying to get food.”

He said, Guterres continues to call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

“The basic needs of the population in Gaza are enormous and are not being met,” the spokesman said.“Israel has clear obligations under international humanitarian law, to agree to and facilitate humanitarian relief for all civilians who need it.”

He said, the unimpeded entry of humanitarian assistance at scale, must be restored immediately. The United Nations must be allowed to work in safety and security under conditions of full respect for humanitarian principles.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has described the amount of aid reaching Gazans as“a drop in the ocean.”

While the United Nations and its humanitarian partners have been allowed to bring aid into Gaza, since the latter part of last month, following an 80-day blockade, they have been challenged by the bottleneck at the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing, their only aid entry point to Gaza.

OCHA said, what is being allowed into Gaza does not meet the immense needs on the ground.

“We have enough supplies lined up and ready, close to Gaza,” the office said.“But only limited amounts are reaching the people who need them, and that's because of conditions on the ground.”

OCHA said that, since May 17, only half of the pre-cleared supplies submitted for a second and final Israeli clearance have made it through to the Palestinian side. The United Nations and its partners submitted over 1,200 pre-cleared truckloads for final clearance by Israel, a process often referred to as“manifesting.”

“Fewer than 80 percent of those were approved and sent from warehouses in Israel, that's just over 940 truckloads,” OCHA said.“After undergoing scanning, offloading, reloading and being shuttled forward, just over 620 truckloads have made it to the Palestinian side.”

The office said, its teams managed to collect only approximately 370 truckloads from the Palestinian side of the crossing and bring them closer to where people need them in Gaza. The supplies include flour, medical supplies and nutrition items. While the Israeli authorities tightly control access to both sides of the crossing, any movement inside Gaza requires driving through militarised zones where bombing continues.

“Teams must remain flexible to avoid areas where looting is likely. But they have so far been expected to only follow routes that are approved by the Israeli authorities,” OCHA said.

The office said, the coordination Israel requires of humanitarian movements across the strip is frequently denied. As an example, 10 of 13 attempts to coordinate such movements were rejected on Monday. The rejection list included the collection of supplies from the sole crossing and other life-saving operations, such as trucking water to North Gaza or relocating fuel stocks.

All these restrictions have been taking a toll on civilians.

OCHA said, there is a sharp rise in child labour, early marriage and family separation, all driven by hunger, displacement and economic turmoil.

The office said that, children are increasingly exposed to violence and exploitation, during chaotic GHF distributions of basic supplies, including in crowds, when people take flour directly from trucks, and children with disabilities are often the worst affected.

“In Khan Younis, a safe space for women and girls had to suspend its services in recent days, after the area was placed under a displacement order,” OCHA said.“Our partners tell us that as a result, about 1,000 women and girls have lost access to essential support, including services for survivors of gender-based violence, psychosocial care and help with referrals.”

The office said, Israeli authorities on Monday issued another displacement order, this covering four neighbourhoods in Khan Younis, where about 45,000 people were thought to be staying.– NNN-XINHUA