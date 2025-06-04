Coach Lopetegui Believes 'Qatar Can Qualify'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Julen Lopetegui is the new man in charge of Qatar, right as a crucial stage in Asian qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 26 is just around the corner.

With the third round drawing to a close, the former Spain and Real Madrid coach has taken the reins of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 hosts with Qatar sitting fourth in Group A and unable to secure a direct berth in the current phase.

Should they finish either third or fourth though that would send them through to the next round where half a dozen nations will scrap for a further two direct spots. An additional place at the global finals is then potentially available via the FIFA Play-Off Tournament so there's certainly plenty on the line for the Maroons.

Ahead of Qatar's qualifiers against Iran and Uzbekistan, Lopetegui spoke to FIFA about his new coaching challenge.

FIFA: How do you feel about this new project with Qatar and how did it come about?

Julen Lopetegui: There's a moment when the people offering you the job and your own excitement and enthusiasm to take on the project come together perfectly. We know that we're taking over at a difficult time, and we know we're going to have to pull off something spectacular to qualify for the World Cup. And to compound matters, we're up against the two sides that currently sit first and second in the group.

We'll do everything in our power to give ourselves another shot at qualification in October, which is when the fourth round takes place in Asia. We need to give it our absolute all to give ourselves another chance of qualifying. Let's just hope we've got what it takes. We know it's not going to be easy, but that's one of the reasons why we decided to come here.

We've been aware of Qatar's football project for a long time. Several years ago in my career, I was in talks to come here. It didn't come off back then for various reasons, but now, as I mentioned before, it was the right moment in my career for me to take on the responsibility of leading this national team and heading up the country's football project for at least the next two years to come.

It's a massive responsibility, and we're all chomping at the bit to get started. We're fully committed to the task, and have been working tirelessly for the past three weeks.

What will be your approach to the challenges ahead?

We're fully aware of the challenges that lie in wait. In December, we've got the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, which is another hugely important tournament that's taking place on home soil. We already know who's drawn who, and I think it's going to be an incredibly exciting tournament. But right now, we've got our sights fully set on qualifying for the World Cup.

Qatar has never qualified for a World Cup through the qualifiers before, and it's a dream we're determined to fight for. It's within touching distance.

We've got two games left to play, both of which will be incredibly difficult, and in quick succession. However, despite all the difficulties, we're determined to give it our best shot to earn ourselves another chance of qualifying in October. Fingers crossed we've got what it takes.

What is the feeling going into the Iran match at home knowing that a win would secure a place in the fourth round?

We're fully focused on our match against Iran. We're just taking it one game at a time. After our game against Iran, we'll turn our attention to our next opponent. It's going to be a stern test for us, and we're fully aware of the quality they possess. But every match is a new opportunity, and the past is in the past.

We'll do our utmost to take the game to them and put in a performance that gives us a chance of beating them. Knowing how much is riding on this fixture, we'll be giving it everything we've got. We're not thinking about other team's fixtures. We're fully aware that Kyrgyz Republic's two games are very different prospects from ours, but we want to focus on ourselves without worrying about what other teams are doing.



How would it feel to qualify this team for the World Cup?

The prospect of playing at the World Cup is what really spurs us on. And also the wider vision for the national team's future development. We're hoping for the best, but we know it'll be a tough ask. But at the same time, it's the project itself that's really got the juices flowing amongst everyone - in terms of how the game in Qatar has developed over the past few years. There's no doubt in anyone's mind that this generation has achieved some very impressive things in the Asian Cup.

However, generations come to an end, and now we need to turn our attention to starting the process again, which will be no mean feat. And while we do that, we'll be doing our best to compete, which is the most important thing in the short term. Right now, our short-term focus is on Iran. We need to make sure all the players stay focused and motivated. (FIFA)