Trump Signs Executive Order Doubling Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump intensified tariffs on steel and aluminum imports Tuesday by doubling the rate from 25% to 50%, according to media reports.
Citing national security concerns, the executive order argues that current steel and aluminum import volumes and conditions jeopardize the nation’s security framework.
While the initial 25% tariff brought some improvements, the administration says those measures fell short of preserving the domestic industry’s production capacity at a sustainable level.
Effective at 12:01 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) on June 4, the tariffs on steel, aluminum, and related products will surge to 50%.
The directive includes a temporary exemption for the United Kingdom, tied to a trade agreement signed last month, allowing UK exports to maintain the original 25% tariff rate. However, this waiver is subject to review after July 9.
