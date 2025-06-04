Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Signs Executive Order Doubling Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum

2025-06-04 03:38:04
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump intensified tariffs on steel and aluminum imports Tuesday by doubling the rate from 25% to 50%, according to media reports.

Citing national security concerns, the executive order argues that current steel and aluminum import volumes and conditions jeopardize the nation’s security framework.

While the initial 25% tariff brought some improvements, the administration says those measures fell short of preserving the domestic industry’s production capacity at a sustainable level.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) on June 4, the tariffs on steel, aluminum, and related products will surge to 50%.

The directive includes a temporary exemption for the United Kingdom, tied to a trade agreement signed last month, allowing UK exports to maintain the original 25% tariff rate. However, this waiver is subject to review after July 9.

