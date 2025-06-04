Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Ashley Madison


2025-06-04 03:16:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Ashley Madison that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Ashley Madison, Leading Hookup Site and Casual Dating Platform, Launches New 'Discreet View Mode' for Privacy" issued June 03, 2025, over GlobeNewswire.


MENAFN04062025004107003653ID1109634436

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search