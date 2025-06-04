403
The Saudi Cultural Development Fund Brings Saudi Handicrafts to Selfridges in London
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) London, United Kingdom – The Saudi Cultural Development Fund (CDF) is showcasing a curated collection by Saudi artisans at Selfridges London, one of the wor’d’s leading luxury retail destinations, from 3 June to 22 June 2025. The activation is highlighting the cultural and economic value of Saudi handicrafts, providing an international platform for local artisans and cultural entrepreneurs to introduce their work to a global audience, as part of’CDF’s ongoing efforts to amplify the impact of the Year of Handicrafts 2025 in Saudi.
In collaboration with Turquoise Mountain, a global non-profit dedicated to reviving traditional arts and empowering craftspeople, the showcase will offer visitors a curated selection of handcrafted pieces in a dedicated space within Selfridges. Themed with references to Saudi ’rabia’s natural and architectural heritage, the activation highlights work crafted from locally sourced, sustainable materials, skillfully reimagined through a contemporary creative lens.
The collection features handicraft pieces in palm handicrafts, jewelry & accessories, and leather crafts created by artisans from across the Kingdom, collectively representing the diverse and rich landscape of Saudi artisanship.
This activation runs in parallel with a Saudi fashion showcase at Selfridges, also enabled by CDF in collaboration with the Saudi Fashion Commission. The showcase features a curated lineup of Saudi fashio— brands—beneficiaries of CDF and the Saudi 100 Brands —nitiative—presenting their collections alongside Selfridges' leading international labels, highlighting the dynamism and rapid growth of ’audi Arabia’s cultural sector.
Through this multifaceted activation, CDF aims to empower artisans and cultural entrepreneurs to showcase their work on a global stage, stimulate investment in the handicrafts and fashion sectors, and reinforce the international visibility of Saudi heritage during the Year of Handicrafts 2025 in Saudi.
The showcase’builds on CDF’s ongoing Year of Handicrafts initiatives to empower the Saudi cultural sector, maximize the economic and social contribution of traditional crafts, and broaden their reach both locally and internationally. A key milestone in these efforts is the recent la’nch of the Nama’ Accelerators:—Handicrafts Track—a dedicated enablement solution that supports cultural businesses through specialized training, mentorship, and financial incentives. By developing scalable, sustainab’e enterprises, Nama’ drives community growth, enhances innovation, enriches national identity, and reinforces heritage crafts as dynamic contri’utors to Saudi Arabia’s broader economic diver’ification. Through Nama’ and other enablement solutions, CDF continues to strengthen the creative entrepreneurial ecosystem and ensure that traditional crafts thrive as both cultural treasures and engines of economic growth.
