UDC Unveils Exciting Eid Al-Adha Festivities At The Pearl And Gewan Islands
Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has announced a vibrant lineup of celebratory events in honor of Eid Al-Adha, scheduled to take place from June 6 to June 10, 2025.
These festivities reflect UDC's continued dedication to fostering community spirit and cultural engagement alignment with Qatar's national vision for growth and cultural diversity.
On The Pearl Island, children's workshops will be hosted to nurture creativity and skill development through hands-on, educational activities. Meanwhile, Gewan Island will also feature engaging family-friendly attractions, including face painting, arts and crafts workshops, and lively parades with beloved cartoon characters-creating a festive and joyful atmosphere for all ages.Read Also
-
Celebrate Eid Al Adha at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas
Msheireb announces five-day Eid Al Adha festivities
From Eid celebrations to cultural experiences, Qatar Calendar's June line-up looks promising
Returning this year is a cherished highlight-the traditional henna booth, offering classic henna designs that serve as artistic and memorable souvenirs. This timeless tradition captures the spirit of Eid while celebrating its rich cultural heritage.
These initiatives underscore UDC's dedication to offering meaningful, entertaining, and educational experiences that strengthen social bonds and enhance cultural identity. Through such community-driven events UDC continues to enhance the lifestyle offerings of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, especially during national and religious holidays that celebrate unity, goodwill, and joy.
“At UDC, we believe in creating shared experiences that bring families and communities together. Eid Al-Adha is a time for reflection, generosity, and togetherness, and we are proud to offer celebrations that blend tradition with innovation in ways that engage and delight our residents and visitors,” Yasser Al Jaidah, P&CEO at UDC.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment