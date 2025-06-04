UDC Unveils Exciting Eid Al-Adha Festivities At The Pearl And Gewan Islands

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has announced a vibrant lineup of celebratory events in honor of Eid Al-Adha, scheduled to take place from June 6 to June 10, 2025.

These festivities reflect UDC's continued dedication to fostering community spirit and cultural engagement alignment with Qatar's national vision for growth and cultural diversity.

On The Pearl Island, children's workshops will be hosted to nurture creativity and skill development through hands-on, educational activities. Meanwhile, Gewan Island will also feature engaging family-friendly attractions, including face painting, arts and crafts workshops, and lively parades with beloved cartoon characters-creating a festive and joyful atmosphere for all ages.



Returning this year is a cherished highlight-the traditional henna booth, offering classic henna designs that serve as artistic and memorable souvenirs. This timeless tradition captures the spirit of Eid while celebrating its rich cultural heritage.

These initiatives underscore UDC's dedication to offering meaningful, entertaining, and educational experiences that strengthen social bonds and enhance cultural identity. Through such community-driven events UDC continues to enhance the lifestyle offerings of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, especially during national and religious holidays that celebrate unity, goodwill, and joy.

“At UDC, we believe in creating shared experiences that bring families and communities together. Eid Al-Adha is a time for reflection, generosity, and togetherness, and we are proud to offer celebrations that blend tradition with innovation in ways that engage and delight our residents and visitors,” Yasser Al Jaidah, P&CEO at UDC.