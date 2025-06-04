India's Reaffirms Commitment To Global Disaster Resilience Efforts

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) India has reaffirmed its commitment to global disaster resilience efforts at the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Geneva.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr. P K Mishra, held a productive discussions with Norway's Deputy Minister for International Development, Stine Renate Håheim, emphasising the importance of international cooperation in disaster risk reduction.

Dr. Mishra also participated in the platform's opening ceremony, highlighting India's proactive approach to disaster preparedness and resilience-building, reinforcing India's dedication to strengthening partnerships for a safer and more resilient future.

To boost disaster resilience efforts, India has formed the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority), NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDMAs (State Disaster Management Authorities) for efficient disaster response, under the Disaster Management Act of 2005.

The Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, under the United Nations, is the main global forum to assess and discuss progress on the implementation of the disaster risk reduction.

The eighth session of the Global Platform (GP2025), organised by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), is underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

The event is expected to assess and discuss progress made in the implementation of the recommendations put forward through the Political Declaration adopted by the UN General Assembly in May 2023, and to give practical guidance to accelerate its further implementation.

GP2025 offers a chance for all stakeholders to recommit, with urgency, to accelerate progress on disaster risk reduction towards the achievement of sustainable development.

The GP2025 agenda will be guided by the Sendai Framework, in particular its goal, four priorities for action and seven global targets, as well as the key priorities identified in the midterm review of the Sendai Framework, GP2022 Co-Chairs' Summary and Regional Platform meetings that will take place in 2024.

The next Global Platform will constitute an important milestone between the High-Level meeting on the midterm review of the Sendai Framework (May 2023) and the five final years before the Sendai Framework will come to an end.