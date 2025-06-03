Krasdale Foods Announces Two Promotions And A New Hire At Its Distribution Center And Within Its Business Initiatives And Finance Departments

MENAFN - News Direct), a Krasdale employee of more than 40 years, has been promoted to General Manager / Warehouse Operations, with a focus on equipping the Krasdale Foods Distribution Center with the latest technology, including cloud-based systems and artificial intelligence, to provide data-driven efficiency and service. He has an MBA in management and serves as an advisory board member of Bronx Community College.

Rob Gangemi, who joined Krasdale in 2017 as the Corporate Controller, was promoted to Vice President / Finance where he will manage the entire finance department, with a focus on maintaining the company's high standards of compliance while bringing insight and strategic focus to its business initiatives. During his tenure with the company, Rob reduced the monthly close by five days, developed more efficient/automated reconciling of reports and developed monthly updates for the CFO and president.

John Aleksandrowicz, who joined Krasdale in March as director, business initiatives, where he is responsible for identifying strategic-growth opportunities for the company and collaborating with retail customers to drive sales, improve in-store execution and meet evolving consumer needs. He was previously Senior Director of Grocery and GM/HBC Sales and Merchandising at Allegiance/Foodtown.

“I couldn't be prouder of the team we have at Krasdale Foods, and Guillermo, Rob and John represent the best of this organization,” said Krasdale President Gus Lebiak.“On behalf of the entire Krasdale family, I want to congratulate Guillermo and Rob on their promotions, and welcome John to the team. We look forward to following their growth and celebrating what I'm confident will be their many successes in the years to come.”

Krasdale is an independent, family-owned grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing services company. For 117 years, Krasdale has supplied independent food markets with all the tools they need to succeed, helping to build and sustain multiple generations of successful enterprises. With its base of operations in New York, Krasdale has spread throughout the Northeast and Florida with store banners that include: C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.