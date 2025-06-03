Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide


2025-06-03 09:00:22
(MENAFN- Chainwire) Stuttgart, Germany, June 3rd, 2025, Chainwire

CoinsBee , a platform that enables users to buy gift cards with crypto , has reached a significant milestone by surpassing 5,000 supported gift card brands. With this achievement, CoinsBee now offers the largest selection of crypto-purchasable gift cards in the world, reinforcing its position as a key player in bridging the gap between digital assets and real-world spending.

Founded in 2019, CoinsBee was created to address a persistent challenge in the crypto ecosystem: the lack of straightforward, everyday use cases. While the industry has matured in areas like trading, staking, and DeFi, using cryptocurrency for practical purchases often remains complex or limited. CoinsBee was developed to change that.

With support for over 200 cryptocurrencies and operations in more than 180 countries , the platform allows users to convert digital assets into thousands of gift cards - all without requiring an account or identity verification. A valid email address is all that is needed for instant digital delivery.

Turning Crypto Into Everyday Value

The 5,000-brand milestone represents more than just quantity. It reflects CoinsBee's ongoing effort to make cryptocurrency spending as accessible and versatile as possible. Today, users can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and many other assets to access services in categories such as:

  • E-commerce : Amazon, eBay, Walmart
  • Gaming : PlayStation, Steam, Roblox
  • Streaming & Subscriptions : Netflix, Spotify, Twitch
  • Travel & Mobility : Airbnb,
  • Utilities & Mobile : T-Mobile, AT&T, Vodafone, Verizon
  • Charity : UNICEF, Red Cross, WWF
  • Food & Grocery : Uber Eats, Doordash
  • Fashion & Lifestyle : Nike, Macys, H&M,

The process is designed to be simple and fast. Transactions are completed in minutes, and all gift cards are delivered digitally via email. The platform also integrates with popular crypto payment tools such as Binance Pay and Pay , further reducing friction for users.



Growing With the Ecosystem

CoinsBee's growth has been largely organic, driven by demand for practical crypto spending options and a consistent focus on user experience. The platform now serves over 500,000 users and holds an average 4.5-star rating across multiple review sites, including hundreds of verified Trustpilot reviews.

In addition to global brand partnerships, CoinsBee continues to expand its local offering. New gift cards are added weekly, and the company is actively developing partnerships with wallets, exchanges, and crypto communities to further broaden its reach and improve accessibility.

CoinsBee's model has attracted growing interest from both individual users and ecosystem partners seeking seamless ways to unlock the real-world value of digital assets.

About CoinsBee

