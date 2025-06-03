Agencybloc Announces Blocbuilder 2026, Focusing On Growth Through Industry And Technology Partnerships

The annual conference brings together agencies, uplines, carriers and tech partners to fuel collaborative growth.

CEDAR FALLS, IA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AgencyBloc , a leading provider of insurance industry growth solutions, announces that BlocBuilder 2026, its annual conference for health and group benefits professionals, will take place April 7-9, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Early bird registration is now open.

Since its inception in 2018, BlocBuilder has evolved from a small user group event into a pivotal industry gathering. The 2025 conference marked a milestone by welcoming all professionals in the health and group benefits sector, fostering a diverse and collaborative environment.

"It's been a perfect pairing of product knowledge expertise and honestly just some benchmarking conversations with people who are already doing it well,” said Justin Reinig, Executive Director at Oberlin Marketing.“I've loved the connections with other agencies and other people who are in the same seat as me who are just trying to figure out how to do it right.”

BlocBuilder 2026 will focus on building stronger connections between agencies, uplines, carriers and complementary technology providers, creating a collaborative space for professionals to explore new solutions, deepen partnerships and unlock growth opportunities. The event aims to help attendees discover innovative ways to scale their businesses, streamline operations and stay competitive in an evolving market.

"BlocBuilder has become an essential event for professionals in the health and benefits industry, offering an unmatched opportunity to connect with peers and industry leaders while exploring partnerships that drive growth,” said Erica Kiefer, Chief Growth Officer at AgencyBloc. "We're proud to foster a community where clients can build meaningful relationships with uplines, carriers and technology partners committed to their success.”

Attendees will have access to expert-led discussions on key industry trends, technology advancements and collaborative solutions. The event will also provide opportunities to learn from integration partners, network with carriers and uplines and engage directly with AgencyBloc experts. BlocBuilder's oceanfront setting in Fort Lauderdale offers an ideal backdrop for connecting and collaborating in a relaxed yet professional environment.

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs, call centers and carriers.

