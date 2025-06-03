Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ashghal Announces Temporary Closure On Al Thumama Stadium Interchange

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority Ashghal announced a temporary closure of Exit No. (32) at Al Thumama Stadium Interchange for vehicles coming from Mesaieed Road towards Al Wakra, for a duration of 8 hours on Friday, June 13, 2025, from 2am to 10am, to carry out essential maintenance works.

During this closure, which is coordinated with the General Directorate of Traffic, road users coming from Mesaieed Road towards Al Wakra are advised to continue straight and use the alternative routes shown in the attached map.

