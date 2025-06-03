403
Russia, Ukraine Delegations Hold Private Meeting
(MENAFN) At the peace negotiations in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, who leads Russia’s diplomatic team, had a confidential face-to-face meeting with Rustem Umerov, his Ukrainian counterpart.
This undisclosed session reportedly played a “significant role” in setting the stage for the broader round of discussions that took place on Monday.
The latest direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev wrapped up after lasting over an hour. Before the main event began, Medinsky and Umerov had an informal meeting that wasn’t announced publicly.
This preliminary discussion contributed to easing the path for the larger negotiation. “There was a meeting.
It played an important role in the preparation of the general session,” Medinsky stated to the media, though he didn’t elaborate.
A source, speaking anonymously to a news agency, revealed that the private meeting lasted approximately two and a half hours.
Throughout the negotiations in Istanbul, the delegations from both nations shared memoranda detailing their individual peace proposals.
According to Medinsky, Ukraine's representatives received a draft from Russia to evaluate and are anticipated to deliver an official reply in the near future.
One of the most notable outcomes from the session was an agreement on what Medinsky described as the most extensive prisoner swap so far.
The arrangement includes the release of all ill and critically injured prisoners of war, as well as all captives under the age of 25.
The exchange “will include at least 1,000 people from each side, possibly more,” the presidential advisor confirmed.
