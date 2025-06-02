Brutal Israeli Army Expands Ground Operations In Gaza Latest Palestinian Deaths: At Least 54,381

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Jun 3 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Zionist Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement yesterday that, its troops had expanded ground operations in the Gaza Strip over the past day.

The move follows an order issued on Sunday, by the trigger-happy Israeli army chief, Eyal Zamir, to extend the ground offensive into additional areas, in both the northern and southern parts of the strip.

According to the IDF, its troops killed“militants” and dismantled weapons storage facilities and infrastructure sites above and below ground.

In addition, the Barbaric Israeli Air Force struck dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip since Sunday,“including terrorist cells, military structures belonging to the terror organisations in the Gaza Strip, tunnel routes, weapons storage facilities, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites,” according to the statement.

The expansion of the fighting follows disagreements in indirect negotiations, between the Zionist Israeli regime and Hamas, over the U.S. proposal for a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.– NNN-XINHUA