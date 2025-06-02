Brutal Israeli Army Expands Ground Operations In Gaza Latest Palestinian Deaths: At Least 54,381
The move follows an order issued on Sunday, by the trigger-happy Israeli army chief, Eyal Zamir, to extend the ground offensive into additional areas, in both the northern and southern parts of the strip.
According to the IDF, its troops killed“militants” and dismantled weapons storage facilities and infrastructure sites above and below ground.
In addition, the Barbaric Israeli Air Force struck dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip since Sunday,“including terrorist cells, military structures belonging to the terror organisations in the Gaza Strip, tunnel routes, weapons storage facilities, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites,” according to the statement.
The expansion of the fighting follows disagreements in indirect negotiations, between the Zionist Israeli regime and Hamas, over the U.S. proposal for a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.– NNN-XINHUA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment