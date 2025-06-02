FTI Consulting Adds Risk & Compliance Expert Mark Gossington In Australia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Mark Gossington as a Senior Managing Director in the Risk & Investigations practice within the firm's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Mr. Gossington, who is based in Sydney, brings more than 25 years of experience leading complex risk engagements and remediation programmes that have helped companies strengthen resilience under regulatory scrutiny, recover from misconduct issues and build compliance frameworks that stand up to enforcement and market shifts. He has expertise across UK and Australian regulatory requirements, compliance obligations and risk management frameworks.

In his role at FTI Consulting, he will focus on helping financial services clients in Australia and the Asia Pacific region navigate complex governance, risk management and compliance issues in the face of regulatory-driven change.

“Mark combines strategic advisory capabilities with hands-on experience delivering governance, risk management and compliance programmes to clients,” said Dawna Wright , Head of FTI Consulting's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Australia.“His experience will be of great value as boards, chief risk officers and senior executives are facing a growing number of regulatory reviews and investigations.”

Mr. Gossington was a partner at a Big Four firm before joining FTI Consulting. Prior to that, he held a senior risk and compliance role at Barclays Bank in the United Kingdom. He has also advised emerging firms in the Australian technology-enabled financial sector.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Gossington said,“Financial services clients must operate under a robust regulatory framework, with an emphasis on transparency, accountability and consumer protection. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues as we help clients navigate evolving risks to the sector and increased regulatory scrutiny by delivering solutions that drive business performance, regulatory confidence and long-term resilience.”

Mr. Gossington's hiring builds on the growth of FTI Consulting's global Financial Services practice and follows the recent appointments of Alma Angotti, Michael Peters, Steven Hansen, Laura Huntley, Wolfgang Konkel, Creighton Oswald and Syed Raza.

