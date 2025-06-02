Monarq Asset Management Announces Strategic Investment From Falconx

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarq Asset Management ("Monarq"), a leading multi-strategy investment firm, formerly known as MNNC Group, today announced a strategic investment from FalconX, a leading institutional digital asset prime broker. The investment will accelerate Monarq's growth as it scales its team, product offerings, and institutional client base.

With a track record dating back to 2017 and experience navigating multiple market cycles, Monarq is led by alumni from prestigious firms like LedgerPrime, Tower Research, and BlockTower. The firm deploys quantitative, delta-neutral, and directional strategies across both centralized and decentralized venues, focused on delivering consistent, risk-adjusted returns in all market conditions.

"We are pleased to welcome FalconX as a strategic investor," said Shiliang Tang, CEO and Managing Partner of Monarq. "With FalconX's strategic support, we are well positioned to scale our proprietary quantitative models, grow our team of portfolio managers and technologists, and bring institutional-grade asset management to a broader set of investors."

The investment strengthens FalconX's ability to serve clients seeking actively managed digital asset strategies and further diversifies its business lines.

"We saw a rare combination of quantitative finance and derivatives expertise in Monarq, grounded in the infrastructure and risk discipline expected of top-tier institutional managers," said Raghu Yarlagadda, Co-Founder and CEO of FalconX. "As institutional capital allocates more meaningfully into digital assets, the search for differentiated, risk-adjusted returns is intensifying - and we believe institutions will increasingly turn to actively managed platforms as the asset class continues to mature."

The investment comes amid a period of significant growth in the alternative investment space, with increasing allocation from institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals seeking diversified returns in a complex market environment.

About Monarq Asset Management

Monarq Asset Management, formerly MNNC Group, is a multi-strategy digital asset investment manager focused on generating consistent, risk-adjusted returns through all market conditions. Managed by former executives from firms such as LedgerPrime, Tower Research, and BlockTower Capital, the team offers extensive experience in quantitative trading, volatility strategies, and digital market structure.

Leveraging a foundation of delta-neutral and directional strategies, Monarq utilizes a disciplined, data-centric investment approach spanning centralized and decentralized markets. By integrating institutional-grade financial rigor with native blockchain infrastructure, the firm is positioned to meet the evolving demands of today's sophisticated institutional investors.

About FalconX

FalconX is a leading digital asset prime brokerage for the world's top institutions. We provide comprehensive access to global digital asset liquidity and a full range of trading services. Our 24/7 dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock. FalconX Bravo, Inc., a FalconX affiliate, was the first CFTC-registered swap dealer focused on cryptocurrency derivatives.

FalconX is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru, Singapore and Valletta. For more information visit falconx or follow FalconX on X and LinkedIn .

"FalconX" is a marketing name for FalconX Limited and its affiliates. Availability of products and services is subject to jurisdictional limitations and FalconX entity capabilities. For more information about which legal entities offer particular products and services, please see the disclosure on our public website , incorporated herein, or reach out to your relationship contact.

SOURCE Monarq Asset Management

