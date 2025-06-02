Alchemy Pay & WLFI Link Up For USD1 On-Ramps

Here's another door swinging open for stablecoin use: Alchemy Pay (ACH) just teamed up with World Liberty Financial Inc. (WLFI) to integrate fiat on-ramps for USD1, WLFI's US-dollar stablecoin.

WLFI's stablecoin might ring a bell - USD1 is fully backed 1:1 with actual dollars under BitGo's watchful eye. This means compliance and security are dialed way up. But if end users can't easily get their local currency in, what's the point?

That's where Alchemy Pay steps in with its global network of 300+ payment methods in 173 countries. Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), Apple Pay? All good.

Result: People from across the globe - particularly non-U.S. markets - get quick, one-click ways to buy or sell USD1. No complicated hoops or weird bank runs. For WLFI, it basically solves the entire user funnel overnight, hooking them into the real-time global DeFi stage.

So, if you've been worried if DeFi can bridge everyday folks with stablecoins, this is your sign: the fiat portal has arrived.

For Alchemy Pay, this is just one more flag in the ground on their mission to unify the old-school banking rails with the fresh digital/crypto asset realm. They've already bagged multiple money transmitter licenses from the U.S., Europe, etc., so they've got a metric ton of experience.

The big idea is that stablecoins, like USD1, handle the practical side of cross-border payments. Alchemy Pay's deep compliance means fewer headaches for WLFI's stablecoin. Users get that sweet stable value, easily accessed, with minimal friction.

All in all, it's a tangible step in pushing stablecoins from being purely crypto trader tools into mainstream consumer finance.

Alchemy Pay's bridging. WLFI's building. And stablecoins, once again, beome the ultimate tool for connecting people from all corners to better money rails.

