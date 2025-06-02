Heliene Celebrates The Grand Opening Of Rogers, MN Solar Manufacturing Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new facility expands the Company's annual U.S.-made solar PV module output to 1.3GW and creates hundreds of new jobs in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area

ROGERS, Minn., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heliene, Inc. , a customer-first provider of North American-made solar PV modules, celebrated the grand opening of a new solar PV module manufacturing facility in Rogers, MN on May 30. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, MN Commissioner Matt Varilek, and Rogers' Major Shannon Klick together with other State elected officials were in attendance to mark this milestone achievement for domestic clean energy manufacturing, regional job creation, and economic development.

The Rogers facility houses Minnesota Line 3, Heliene's third U.S.-based manufacturing line. Minnesota Line 3 has been operational since April 29 and has an annual capacity of 500MW. Heliene also owns and operates 300MW-Minnesota Line 1 and 500MW-Minnesota Line 2 at its existing Mountain Iron, MN facility. The opening of Line 3 brings Heliene's total U.S.-made module manufacturing output per year to 1.3GW.

“Heliene is experiencing continued demand for our high-quality, high-domestic content solar PV modules,” said Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene.“By nearly doubling our manufacturing capacity at our new Rogers, Minnesota facility, we can continue to provide best-in-class fully domestic content products and service to our customers, while we deliver on our broader goal of onshoring U.S. solar supply chains, by incorporating domestically-produced, cells, frames, polymers and other critical components.”

The completion of Minnesota Line 3 expands Heliene's commitment to offering U.S. solar developers high-quality PV modules made with an industry-leading percentage of domestic content. The Company is hiring more than 220 new employees in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area to support operations, maintenance, and engineering at the new facility. Heliene received $2.3M in funding from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), with specific funding from the Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF), Minnesota Job Creation Fund (JCF) and the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership (MJSP), to support the above mentioned job creation.

“The opening of this new manufacturing plant means high-quality solar panels will be produced in Rogers to meet increasing demand for energy across our state and throughout the country-and it will create hundreds of new jobs for the region,” said Senator Klobuchar.“I'm committed to working together to strengthen our manufacturing economy, increase affordable clean energy, and bring the jobs of the future to Minnesota.”

Across all its U.S. manufacturing lines, Heliene is producing bifacial, high-efficiency crystalline solar PV modules with the highest possible percentage of domestic content available on the market. To support this effort, Heliene has secured a number of strategic partnerships with domestic solar module component manufacturers in recent years.

About Heliene

Heliene is one of North America's fastest-growing, domestic PV manufacturers serving the utility-scale, commercial, and residential markets. With an in-house logistics team and remarkably responsive support staff, Heliene delivers competitively priced, high performance solar modules precisely when and where customers need them to accelerate North America's clean energy transition. Founded in 2010, Heliene consistently ranks as a highly bankable module manufacturer. For more information, visit .

