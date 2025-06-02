403
Run Jordan Celebrates the Remarkable Conclusion of the 4th Edition of the Bromine Women’s Race 2025
(MENAFN- Yahoo) Run Jordan celebrated the successful conclusion of the 4th edition of the Bromine Women’s Race, held on Friday, May 30, 2025, under the empowering slogan “Run for You.” The event witnessed a vibrant turnout, attended by distinguished guests, notable visitors, and leading women from the community.
The race embraced a distinctly feminine spirit, with enthusiastic participation from the Female Police Unit, Female Gendarmerie, paramedics, and dedicated female volunteers, all of whom played a vital role in ensuring the event’s success. Over 1,000 women participated in the race, which featured two race categories—2.6 km and 5.2 km—designed to encourage women of all ages and athletic backgrounds to engage in sports and physical activity.
The day of the race was filled with energy and excitement, marked by outstanding organization and a celebratory atmosphere. Entertainment included a special performance by Jordanian singer Raghad Hijazi, along with prominent host Ms. Maison Younis and the Jordan Armed Forces Women’s Band, which added a distinctive touch to the festivities.
The event concluded with a spirited award ceremony held at Al Hussein Gardens, where Ms. Reem Badran, board member of Run Jordan; Ms. Lina Elkurd, General Manager of Run Jordan; Ms. Ibtihal Saadah, representative from Bromine; Dr. Manal Al-Abdallat, representative from Greater Amman Municipality; and Dr. Reem Al-Shammari, member of the Jordan Athletics Federation, honored the winners across all race categories—reaffirming their collective commitment to supporting and empowering women through sports.
Race Results:
2.6 km (Ages 8–14):
• 1st Place: Ahlam Al-Ja’arat
• 2nd Place: Yara Al-Ja’arat
• 3rd Place: Alia Al-Ja’arat
2.6 km (Ages 15–25):
• 1st Place: Ghalia Al-Ghannam
• 2nd Place: Marah Salam
• 3rd Place: Fatima Zakaria
2.6 km (Ages 26 and above):
• 1st Place: Leen AbuJbara
• 2nd Place: Emy Gonzaga
• 3rd Place: Israa Al-Jbarat
5.2 km (Ages 15–25):
• 1st Place: Sophie Kirkby
• 2nd Place: Mariam Shaaban
• 3rd Place: Saba Al-Salem
5.2 km (Ages 26–39):
• 1st Place: Hanoia Hasballah
• 2nd Place: Nahida Al-Bawat
• 3rd Place: Sabrine Al-Abadi
5.2 km (Ages 40 and above):
• 1st Place: Ola Asaad
• 2nd Place: Ashwaq Badran
• 3rd Place: Angela Paikon
5.2 km (Visually Impaired Category):
• 1st Place: Nour Musleh
• 2nd Place: Dima Al-Ahmad
Ms. Lina Elkurd expressed her deep pride and joy at the success of this year's race, celebrating its dual identity as a prominent athletic event and a charitable initiative. Notably, 20% of the race proceeds were donated to support families in Gaza.
In her closing remarks, Elkurd extended heartfelt appreciation to the sponsors and partners from both public institutions and the private sector, as well as to the volunteers whose efforts were instrumental in organizing this significant event in Amman. She also acknowledged the vital contributions of official entities, including strategic partners such as Greater Amman Municipality, the Public Security Directorate, the Gendarmerie Forces, and Sanitation Workers, who worked tirelessly to ensure the success and safety of the event.
The ceremony ended with the honoring of the visually impaired participants, who joined the race for the fourth consecutive year—an inspiring moment that brought pride and joy to all attendees, including community leaders and steadfast supporters of the event.
