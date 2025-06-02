RJD MP Sudhakar Singh Backs Tej Pratap Yadav, Questions His Expulsion
Speaking to reporters in Motihari, Singh said,“In Hindu culture, multiple marriages are not considered taboo. There are numerous historical examples of individuals with two or even three marriages. Late Ram Vilas Paswan was one such figure -- his son Chirag Paswan was born from his second marriage. If Tej Pratap has married again, as claimed on social media, I don't see anything wrong with it. It's not a social evil in our tradition.”
Singh also took aim at RJD chief Lalu Prasad for expelling his own son, both from the party and the family, following allegations of an extramarital relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav.
“As a father, Lalu Prasad should accept his son. I do not believe Tej Pratap has done anything morally or socially wrong,” Singh said.
The controversy erupted last week when a post appeared on Tej Pratap's official Facebook account, featuring a photograph and a claim of marriage to Anushka Yadav. The post quickly went viral, triggering a political storm and prompting disciplinary action from the RJD.
However, Tej Pratap later denied publishing the post, claiming his social media account had been hacked. He also alleged the episode was politically motivated and orchestrated by a "Jaychand" -- a traitor -- within his own party.
This isn't the first time Tej Pratap, the elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, has found himself embroiled in controversy. Known for his unpredictable statements and actions, he has often been a source of discomfort for the party leadership.
