Qatari Real Estate Firms Earn Top Honours In GCC's Best Workplaces Ranking

Doha, Qatar: Several real estate firms in Qatar have been recognised among the top 25 Best Workplaces in Real Estate across the region(GCC), according to a recently released ranking by Great Place to Work Middle East.

The prestigious list, compiled from employee feedback using the organisation's Trust Index survey, celebrates companies that go beyond financial success to foster outstanding workplace cultures. The 2024 ranking highlights companies that lead the way in building environments based on trust, innovation, and employee well-being.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Jules Youssef, Managing Director for Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain at Great Place to Work Middle East, emphasised the importance of this recognition.

“Several Qatari firms featured in this year's list are not just thriving businesses-they are also prioritising people,” Youssef said.“These companies scored as much as 30 percent higher than industry averages in employee engagement and retention. It's a clear sign that culture is a business advantage.”

Youssef noted that the recognised companies demonstrate a direct link between employee satisfaction and business resilience.“The best-performing workplaces are twice as likely to report readiness for innovation and employee-led improvement initiatives. That positions them well as Qatar's real estate industry evolves toward smart infrastructure and sustainable urban development,” he said.

The real estate sector in Qatar has seen a major shift in recent years. Spurred by the legacy of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and Qatar National Vision 2030, the industry is increasingly focused on long-term transformation-embracing sustainability, community integration, and digital innovation.

According to Great Place to Work Middle East, companies that emphasise trust, collaboration, and inclusion are best positioned to lead this transformation.

Beyond internal benefits, strong workplace cultures are also attracting attention from investors and strategic partners.“Our research shows that companies certified as great workplaces are four times more likely to be seen as attractive by external stakeholders,” Youssef explained.“This isn't just about HR anymore-it's about market positioning. Investors are taking note of employer branding, employee advocacy, and business agility.”

In Qatar, this trend is already evident. Real estate firms are being recognised for its increased investment interest and expanded business opportunities.

Youssef stressed that companies cultivating positive work environments are seen as lower-risk and more sustainable long-term investments.



While the outlook is promising, Qatar's real estate sector still faces significant challenges-particularly in attracting tech-savvy talent and responding to rapidly changing market conditions. Youssef highlighted that top-ranked workplaces show greater resilience.

He further added,“These organisations are three times more likely to retain talent and four times more likely to foster innovation.

To navigate future disruptions, companies must continue building trust-based cultures, support local talent development, and embed sustainability at the core of their operations.”

The Best Workplaces in Real Estate list spans the GCC region, but Qatari firms have made a particularly strong impact this year. The acknowledgment underscores the growing recognition of people-first strategies in the country's economic development.