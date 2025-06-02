Golden Bird Jewels Expands To UK After Strong Success In U.S. Market

Golden Bird Jewels debuts in UK after U.S. market success

Renowned moissanite jewelry brand enters UK market after strong growth and customer trust established in the U.S. jewellry industry.

- Vijay Sarkheliya Founder & CEO of Golden Bird JewelsLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Golden Bird Jewels Expands to UK After Strong Success in U.S. MarketThe globally loved brand in affordable luxury and moissanite craftsmanship, Golden Bird Jewels, announces its arrival into the UK market following an impressive performance in the U.S. fine jewellery market. Well-known for offering its customers luxury handmade Moissanite and lab diamond jewellry at reasonable costs, the brand changes the target of attention to British customers with the guarantee of honesty in regards to sourcing, quality, and personalization.Golden Bird Jewels (GBJ) has been turned into a household name in the United States due to its mission to make fine jewellery an eternal affection and individuality statement. Due to its growing popularity, especially among millennials and Gen Z buyers, it has spread into other countries, and this is a major milestone in the brand's international growth.“The affection and trust we have received from our U.S. clientele has been more than what we expected”, says, a representative of Golden Bird Jewels.“The UK was the logical extension of our journey. British customers care about quality, sustainability, and artistry – basically what we are all about.”Empowering Jewellery Lovers with Affordable LuxuryBy offering a wide range of ethically sourced crafts made of Moissanite, lab-grown diamonds, and quality metals including 925 sterling silver, 18K gold, and platinum, Golden Bird Jewels differentiates out in a competitive market. GBJ is the ideal fusion of classic craftsmanship with minimalist themes, with its design studios and manufacture based in India, a nation renowned for its exquisite jewellery traditions.Ranging from engagement rings to wedding bands, to bracelets, earrings, and customized heirloom designs, all Golden Bird pieces are born with an unrelenting eye for detail and top-grade cut quality with an eye toward responsible luxury.This expansion means UK customers can now access Golden Bird's most celebrated collections, including:Ready to Ship Collection – Pre-made favorites ready for fast delivery.Custom Moissanite Jewellery – Personalized pieces designed to reflect individual stories.Lab Diamond Creations – Conflict-free and environmentally conscious designs.Gemstone Fine Jewellery – A touch of color and symbolism crafted with precision.UK Launch HighlightsTo commemorate its UK debut, Golden Bird Jewels is introducing a curated collection designed exclusively for British customers.In addition, GBJ's UK-focused website will feature local currency pricing, responsive customer service, and access to a growing gallery of client diaries and testimonials.UK customers can explore the collection and place orders via the official website:What Sets Golden Bird Jewels Apart?Golden Bird Jewels is not an ordinary jeweler. It's a purpose-driven brand guided by customer-first principles, high performance standards, and strong ethical values. The company works with an integrated approach, where there is a focus on:Handcrafted Excellence: Every stone is chosen individually and carefully mounted by master artisans.Creative Innovation: GBJ is always on top of trends, yet respects tradition, as the design studios release new collections regularly.Affordable Transparency: Working straight with artisans and cutting away the middlemen, GBJ incurs massive savings that it passes down to the client.Sustainability: The company encourages ethical manufacturing without sacrificing beauty or brilliance by using lab-created diamonds and metals that are sourced sustainably.The foundation of Golden Bird Jewels is built on a clear and meaningful goal: to create jewellery that is a reasonably priced representation of honesty and love. Every piece, from personalized charms for life's special occasions to engagement rings for eternity, is made to empower the user.“That's our goal – to deliver handcrafted beauty without overpriced tags,” CEO says.“Jewellery is deeply personal. Be it a token of love, a tribute to self, or a heritage for generations, our pieces are designed to make a difference.”The company's ideology – customer-first service, honesty, innovation, teamwork – is woven into all steps of its procedure. Golden Bird Jewels believes in carrying out business with integrity and creating an everlasting relationship with customers, suppliers, and other collaborators.Customer - Focused Jewellry Made with Global ExpertiseOne of the ways that GBJ differs from other companies is the vertically integrated business model. Every piece of jewellery is designed, produced, and tested in-house. The company has manufacturing plants in India, which have a centuries-old legacy in jewellery making. This helps GBJ regulate the quality at each point while enabling the locals and sustainable practices.From silicon carbide-made Moissanite to ethically sourced lab diamonds, the brand is choosy about its materials for strength, brightness, and ethics. The outcome is breathtaking, conflict-free gemstones matching mined diamonds in aesthetics, but not in price and impact on the earth.Golden Bird Jewels has been given excellent reviews on sites such as Trustpilot and Google, with thousands of delighted customers who confirm the brand's dedication to quality, customization, and speedy services. The responsive support team and transparent policies are also the reasons why the company is celebrated, qualities that form its identity in an industry where confusion and distrust prevail.So far, GBJ has served over 100K customers and created more than 250K jewellery pieces. From New York to Los Angeles – and now, even London – its global family keeps on expanding.Future OutlookWith its UK launch in full swing, Golden Bird Jewels has aggressive international expansion plans for 2025 and further. The next destinations are to be Australia, the UAE, and certain European countries, where there is increasing interest for ethically made, affordable luxury.Furthermore, the brand is also spending to provide augmented reality (AR) shopping, AI-driven customization, and sustainable packaging to boost its digital-first strategy.

