Israeli Forces Destroy Kidney Dialysis Centre In Northern Gaza
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, June 1 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation forces bombed the Noura Al-Kaabi Kidney Dialysis Centre in the northern Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Sunday.
In a statement, the Ministry explained that the centre had provided essential dialysis services to patients with kidney failure in northern Gaza. It warned that targeting the facility endangers the lives of patients and could lead to a severe health catastrophe.
The Ministry highlighted that approximately 41 percent of kidney failure patients have died since the outbreak of the current conflict, primarily due to being denied access to dialysis services and the destruction of key healthcare facilities.
It condemned Israeli forces' "dangerous" approach aimed at systematically evacuating the northern Gaza Strip of hospitals and specialised medical centres, further aggravating the humanitarian crisis.
