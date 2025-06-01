HONOR 400 Series Review: Smart, Capable, And Built For Everyday Use

The smartphone landscape is crowded with choices, but HONOR's latest 400 and 400 Pro models manage to stand apart by making smart use of AI in ways that actually matter. From exceptional photography capabilities, impressive AI editing tools to powerful hardware, the HONOR 400 Series positions itself as more than just mid-range release. It's a showcase of how practical innovation, thoughtful design, and performance can come together without pushing the price in flagship territory. Stunning 200MP AI Camera Experience: Photography is a major highlight on both devices, thanks to their shared 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Main Camera. The HONOR 400 Pro includes an additional 50MP telephoto lens, which becomes useful when zooming in on distant objects, such as getting the right crop on a landscape, or capturing an essential moment during a football match. I was genuinely impressed by the AI Portrait Snap. Even when kids were running around, it captured sharp, detailed portraits without any blur. I also tested the AI Super Zoom on the HONOR 400 Series, and it seriously blew me away. Being able to zoom up to 50x with the main camera and still get sharp, clear shots is a game-changer. I captured distant buildings, signs, even birds-and the detail held up impressively. It doesn't feel like digital zoom at all. For anyone who loves mobile photography, this feature takes things to the next level. AI Creative Editor: Everyday Magic The HONOR 400 Series doesn't just take great photos – it also makes them more versatile and usable. AI Image to Video honestly became one of my favorite features right away. I used it on this old family photo-we were just sitting around the dinner table, smiling, nothing fancy. But once I used the feature, it literally came to life. I could see us moving, laughing, like it was a short video. It felt so real, like stepping into the past for a second. What stood out also was the AI Erase Passers-by feature-it's amazing how it automatically removes moving people from my photos in one click, without the need to manually circle and remove one by one. I tried out the AI Upscale feature, and it really impressed me. It took some lower-res photos and made them look sharper and clearer without losing detail, while the AI Outpainting helped me extend a tight skyline photo to fit my wallpaper, blending perfectly with the original. Plus, AI Eyes open came to the rescue by fixing a blink in a group shot which is incredibly useful touch when retakes aren't an option. Design, Display and Durability: The HONOR 400 and HONOR 400 Pro both make a strong first impression with their sleek, refined builds and color options that range from the iconic gold, stunning silver, classic Black to the elegant Blue. The HONOR 400 weighs just 184g and measures 7.3mm thin, offering a featherlight, ultra-slim profile that feels natural in the hand. Both models are crafted with premium finishes and sharp lines, delivering a look and feel that rivals higher-end smartphones. The HONOR 400 Pro comes with IP68& IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, while the HONOR 400 is rated at IP66, making both well-equipped for real-world use. During testing, even using the phones with slightly wet hands, the devices felt smooth and responsive thanks to the Super Rainproof Touch tech. Both devices boast an impressive peak brightness of up to 5000 nits. Whether watching videos or playing games, the displays delivered an immersive experience with balanced colors. Even under direct sunlight, the screens remained clear and easy to see, making outdoor use effortless. Performance and Chipset: I've been using the HONOR 400 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and honestly, it handles games like a champ. I played Asphalt 9 and PUBG on the highest settings with HDR, and everything stayed super smooth, even after playing for a while. No lag, no overheating-it just kept up perfectly. MagicOS and Smart Features: Both phones run MagicOS 9.0 one of the more genuinely helpful features is AI Magic Portal 2.0. For example, while browsing social media, dragging a product image – such as a sneaker – to the sidebar intelligently pulls up relevant shopping apps, allowing for quick comparisons or searches without switching between screens. I had the chance to try out the new HONOR AI subtitles feature-and it surprised me. Watching foreign-language content became effortless, as the AI-generated subtitles automatically translated speech in real-time with impressive accuracy. I also tried HONOR Connect for transferring data, and it was surprisingly smooth. Moving photos and files from my iPhone to the HONOR device was quick and effortless, with no need for complicated apps or long steps. It felt like the two devices were speaking the same language. The AI Writing tools built into MagicOS are surprisingly versatile. Beyond basic grammar correction, they can generate full sentences or entire paragraphs based on short prompts, rephrase content for different tones, or clean up rough drafts. AI Translation is another genuinely useful app, especially when you are traveling around the world. It offers both face-to-face and side-by-side conversations. The translation works entirely on-device, which improves both speed and privacy. HONOR Connect impressed me with how easily it handled cross-platform transfers. I was able to move my data from an iPhone to an HONOR device without any confusion or extra tools. Lastly, for privacy-conscious users, the AI Deepfake Detection feature adds a layer of trust to video calls. If the system detects signs that a face might be AI-generated or altered, it flags the user with a confidence score. It's not something you'll need often, but it adds assurance during calls with unfamiliar contacts or business interactions. Battery and Charging: Battery life is another area where both phones excel. The HONOR 400 features a 6000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W fast charging, while the HONOR 400 Pro boosts that to 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. In everyday use, the phones comfortably last a full day on a single charge (and maybe even more if you are a light user) – even with a mix of video streaming, social media, and gaming. Final Thoughts: The HONOR 400 and HONOR 400 Pro combine powerful hardware, flagship-level AI tools, and smart design to deliver standout performance in the mid-range market. While the 400 Pro is clearly the more powerful of the two, even the standard HONOR 400 holds its own with ease. About HONOR : HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. 