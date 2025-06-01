403
Turkey hosts Putin, Zelenskyy, Trump for peace discussions
(MENAFN) Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday, Türkiye is aiming to bring together Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US Leader Donald Trump, alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for the next potential phase of peace discussions.
During a joint press briefing with Ukraine’s foreign minister, Fidan noted that “we believe that the first and second talks held in Istanbul could potentially be crowned by a meeting hosted by President Erdogan, bringing together President Trump, President Putin, and President Zelenskyy,” he stated.
Fidan pointed out that the successful implementation of the exchange agreement between Russia and Ukraine, which was brokered in Istanbul, demonstrated that dialogue can indeed produce tangible outcomes. He emphasized that Ankara is committed to sustaining the momentum generated by these talks.
He voiced optimism that significant progress on technical details will have been achieved prior to the upcoming discussions.
According to Fidan, the peace discussions between Moscow and Kyiv that took place in Istanbul on May 16 brought fresh momentum to the quest for a diplomatic resolution.
During those talks on May 16 in Türkiye’s largest city, Russia and Ukraine convened for their first direct discussions in three years and reached a significant agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners on each side.
Türkiye’s mediation also led both nations to agree to keep engaging in talks aimed at establishing a ceasefire.
Fidan noted that the conflict in Ukraine carries wider significance, underscoring the importance of analyzing European security discussions in a more comprehensive context.
He emphasized that Ukraine is enduring occupation and significant challenges, and he urged that this should not be ignored.
He added that Türkiye is committed to fostering a peace-oriented outlook, leveraging its positive relationships with both parties to the conflict.
He also highlighted that the longstanding tensions between Russia and Western nations are not set in stone, and he expressed belief in the possibility of reshaping these dynamics.
