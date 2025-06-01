Aamir Khan CONFIRMS Sitaare Zameen Par To Release In Theatres, Not On Youtube Or OTT

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Aamir Khan Movie Sitaare Zameen Par Release Update : Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his most awaited film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. Several reports claimed that the film would be released directly on YouTube under Pay-Per-View after its theatrical run, skipping OTT platforms. Now, Aamir Khan has addressed these rumors, confirming a theatrical release on June 20, 2025.</p><h2><strong>Where will Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' release?</strong></h2><p>Reacting to the YouTube release rumors on Raj Shamani's podcast, Aamir Khan said, "I've read many theories and received various release proposals, but I'm focusing solely on a theatrical release." He also mentioned calculated decisions in the theatrical industry impacting business, with films hitting OTT platforms just 4-6 weeks after theatrical release, affecting box office performance.</p><h2><strong>'Sitaare Zameen Par' won't be on OTT for now</strong></h2><p>According to Aamir, "There was a time when OTT releases happened after 6 months. Now it's just a few weeks. That doesn't suit me. I have no problem with OTT. If I create content for OTT, I'll release it directly there. 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will release only in theaters. I believe in cinema and theaters, so I'll stick to that. I've received many offers from different platforms, but I respectfully declined them all. Once the theatrical business concludes, we'll consider other options."</p><h2><strong>'Sitaare Zameen Par' release date and star cast</strong></h2><p>'Sitaare Zameen Par' is the sequel to Aamir Khan's 2007 superhit 'Taare Zameen Par', which he co-directed with Amol Gupte. The sequel is directed by R.S. Prasanna and features Genelia D'Souza in a key role. The film will be released in theaters on June 20, 2025.</p>
