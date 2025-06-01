403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deadly Train Derailment in Russia Claims Seven Lives
(MENAFN) A devastating passenger train derailment in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, near the borders with Ukraine and Belarus, has claimed the lives of seven individuals and injured 35 others. The tragedy unfolded on Saturday night when a road bridge above the railway tracks suddenly gave way, sending debris crashing down onto the train below, according to Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz’s Telegram announcement.
The incident took place in the Vygonichsky District at approximately 10:50 p.m. Moscow time (19:50 GMT). The collapsing bridge structure struck the train directly, resulting in severe casualties and significant damage. Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, as reported by a news agency, confirmed the cause of the derailment and the ongoing emergency response efforts.
Passengers aboard the train were swiftly evacuated and moved to temporary shelters for their safety. Authorities have arranged a replacement train to continue their journey, ensuring minimal disruption amid the crisis. The collapse also damaged a truck that was on the bridge at the time, further complicating rescue operations.
Emergency teams remain on site, conducting rescue and recovery efforts as they work to assess the full extent of the damage. Officials continue to investigate the cause of the bridge’s failure while prioritizing the care and evacuation of all affected individuals.
The incident took place in the Vygonichsky District at approximately 10:50 p.m. Moscow time (19:50 GMT). The collapsing bridge structure struck the train directly, resulting in severe casualties and significant damage. Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, as reported by a news agency, confirmed the cause of the derailment and the ongoing emergency response efforts.
Passengers aboard the train were swiftly evacuated and moved to temporary shelters for their safety. Authorities have arranged a replacement train to continue their journey, ensuring minimal disruption amid the crisis. The collapse also damaged a truck that was on the bridge at the time, further complicating rescue operations.
Emergency teams remain on site, conducting rescue and recovery efforts as they work to assess the full extent of the damage. Officials continue to investigate the cause of the bridge’s failure while prioritizing the care and evacuation of all affected individuals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment