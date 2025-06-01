Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deadly Train Derailment in Russia Claims Seven Lives

2025-06-01 05:46:05
(MENAFN) A devastating passenger train derailment in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, near the borders with Ukraine and Belarus, has claimed the lives of seven individuals and injured 35 others. The tragedy unfolded on Saturday night when a road bridge above the railway tracks suddenly gave way, sending debris crashing down onto the train below, according to Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz’s Telegram announcement.

The incident took place in the Vygonichsky District at approximately 10:50 p.m. Moscow time (19:50 GMT). The collapsing bridge structure struck the train directly, resulting in severe casualties and significant damage. Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, as reported by a news agency, confirmed the cause of the derailment and the ongoing emergency response efforts.

Passengers aboard the train were swiftly evacuated and moved to temporary shelters for their safety. Authorities have arranged a replacement train to continue their journey, ensuring minimal disruption amid the crisis. The collapse also damaged a truck that was on the bridge at the time, further complicating rescue operations.

Emergency teams remain on site, conducting rescue and recovery efforts as they work to assess the full extent of the damage. Officials continue to investigate the cause of the bridge’s failure while prioritizing the care and evacuation of all affected individuals.

