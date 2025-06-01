403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oman Delivers US Nuclear Proposal to Iran
(MENAFN) Oman's Foreign Minister, Badr Al-Busaidi, visited Tehran on Saturday to convey a message from the United States concerning the continuing indirect discussions over Iran's nuclear activities.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the development, noting that the communication included details of a US initiative.
Through a post on X, Araghchi stated that Al-Busaidi’s visit to the Iranian capital was a "short visit" and that he presented "elements of a US proposal."
He emphasized that Iran would issue an "appropriate response" based on its established "principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people."
The fifth and most recent session of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington occurred on May 23 in Rome, facilitated by Omani mediation.
Araghchi described this meeting as "one of the most professional," highlighting that Iran had unambiguously articulated its "positions and principles" throughout the dialogue.
During the talks, both parties put forward suggestions, and Al-Busaidi shared his recommendations, which were then taken back by each side to their capitals for further assessment.
However, no future date has been arranged for a sixth round of negotiations, largely due to growing disagreements over Iran's uranium enrichment operations.
According to a journal, unnamed American officials revealed on Friday that the Trump administration intends to present Iran with a formal document.
This draft outlines specific terms for a potential nuclear accord, notably including a requirement to suspend Tehran's uranium enrichment.
A senior US official reportedly warned, “If they don’t accept these terms, it’s not going to be a good day for the Iranians,” underlining the heightened tensions surrounding the diplomatic efforts.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the development, noting that the communication included details of a US initiative.
Through a post on X, Araghchi stated that Al-Busaidi’s visit to the Iranian capital was a "short visit" and that he presented "elements of a US proposal."
He emphasized that Iran would issue an "appropriate response" based on its established "principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people."
The fifth and most recent session of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington occurred on May 23 in Rome, facilitated by Omani mediation.
Araghchi described this meeting as "one of the most professional," highlighting that Iran had unambiguously articulated its "positions and principles" throughout the dialogue.
During the talks, both parties put forward suggestions, and Al-Busaidi shared his recommendations, which were then taken back by each side to their capitals for further assessment.
However, no future date has been arranged for a sixth round of negotiations, largely due to growing disagreements over Iran's uranium enrichment operations.
According to a journal, unnamed American officials revealed on Friday that the Trump administration intends to present Iran with a formal document.
This draft outlines specific terms for a potential nuclear accord, notably including a requirement to suspend Tehran's uranium enrichment.
A senior US official reportedly warned, “If they don’t accept these terms, it’s not going to be a good day for the Iranians,” underlining the heightened tensions surrounding the diplomatic efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment