Saudi, Qatar Pledge Financial Support to Syria’s Public Sector
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia and Qatar have jointly pledged targeted financial assistance to Syria’s public sector workforce, aiming to boost the country’s fragile economy, according to a report published Saturday by Saudi media.
The financial support will be disbursed over a three-month period. While the exact amount was not disclosed, officials emphasized that the move reflects a strategic effort to reinforce Syria’s economic and social foundations during a pivotal stage of post-conflict recovery.
In a joint statement, both Gulf nations reaffirmed their dedication to aiding Syria’s reconstruction. They emphasized that the initiative is designed to advance Syria's development efforts, enhance national stability, and improve the living standards of Syrians across the country.
Looking beyond immediate aid, Saudi Arabia and Qatar also expressed interest in collaborating with international partners to unlock broader development opportunities for Syria.
This announcement follows an earlier joint decision in April, where the two nations agreed to cover Syria’s outstanding debt of $15 million to the World Bank Group. That move was a critical step toward restoring international financial support to Syria.
By settling the arrears, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have enabled the World Bank to resume operations in Syria after a 14-year hiatus. The resumption is expected to unlock funding for essential services, provide technical assistance for rebuilding public institutions, and support much-needed policy reforms.
