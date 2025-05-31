Kharkiv Trolleybus Garage Targeted In Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Ukrinform saw.

"Today, Kharkiv suffered another attack: the enemy fired eight Shaheds at one of the depots where our trolleybuses were being repaired and serviced. As a result, not only the utility company sustained damage, but also more than 30 apartment buildings. Two people required medical attention," he wrote.

Terekhov noted that most of the vehicles had been dispersed around the city in advance - this is what saved the transport company from significantly greater damage.

Still, the vehicles undergoing repair did get hit as one trolleybus was completely destroyed, and another 18 sustained damage.

Despite this, the municipal transport system continues its operation so Kharkiv residents are able to use it free of charge, Terekhov said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Kharkiv , the enemy hit the territory of a municipal enterprise, causing a fire.