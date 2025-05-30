Xendex Offers Final Presale Access To $XDX As XRP Community Eyes Major Announcements At Las Vegas Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XenDex's $XDX presale is entering its final 24 hours, with most tokens already sold and only a limited allocation remaining for last-minute participants. The timing aligns with growing momentum across the XRP ecosystem, driven by increased community engagement and anticipation surrounding the XRP Las Vegas 2025 Conference. As the first fully integrated decentralized exchange built on the XRP Ledger, XenDex offers a final opportunity to acquire $XDX tokens at presale rates before listings go live.

Once the presale ends, $XDX is expected to be listed on select centralized exchanges currently in discussion with the team-meaning any future purchases will occur at market rates, which may be higher than the current presale price.

What is XenDex on XRP Blockchain?

XenDex is a next-generation decentralized exchange built on the XRP Ledger, offering ultra-fast transactions, low fees, and all-in-one DeFi functionality.

$XDX At Presale Price

Features and Problems XenDex Aims to Solve on XRP Ledger

XenDex brings key DeFi solutions to XRP, including:



AI Copy Trading : Mirror top traders automatically

Lending & Borrowing : Lend or borrow XRP assets without intermediaries

Cross-Chain Swaps : Trade XRP tokens across Solana, Ethereum, BNB, and more blockchains DAO Governance : $XDX holders vote on platform upgrades

Why Should I Buy $XDX?

Holding $XDX gives users:



rewards through Staking and liquidity provision

Platform fee discounts

Early access to features, airdrops, and listings Voting power on future platform decisions and upgrades

$XDX At Low Price

Where Can I Trade $XDX?

Following the presale, $XDX is expected to become available on multiple centralized exchanges currently in discussion with the XenDex team.

Is XenDex a Legit Project on XRP?

Yes, XenDex is built by an experienced team from Cardano and SUI, is undergoing audits, and integrates with Xaman Wallet and XRP Toolkit.

How Do I Buy $XDX?



Visit: XenDex Presal

Set a Trustline via Xaman Wallet

Rate: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

Minimum Buy: 150 XRP Guide: XenDex Doc



XenDex Presale Details



Soft Cap: Reached

Hard Cap: Almost Sold Out

Time Left: 24 Hours Presale Rate: 150 XRP = 1200 XDX

Join XenDex Community

Website:

Presale: /presal

Telegram:

Twitter:

Docs:

Contact:

Frank Richards

