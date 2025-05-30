Thousands Rally Against Israeli Attacks On Gaza

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Thousands of people staged protest demonstrations in a number of provinces, including Kabul, against Israel's attacks on Gaza on Friday.

The protests were carried out after Friday prayers in capital Kabul and Balkh, Nangarhar, Paktia, Helmand, Panjshir, Kunar, Herat, Faryab, Jawzjan, Ghazni, Sar-i-Pul and a number of other provinces.

The protesters chanted slogans such as 'Death to Israel” and“Save Gaza.

Abdul Basir, a participant in the protest in Kabul, told Pajhwok that they took to the streets to support the Palestinian people. He said that they stand with the Palestinian people and defend them.

He condemned Israel's attacks on Gaza and called for a halt to strikes on innocent Palestinians.

Another protester in Kabul, Ahmad Gul, said:“The Palestinians are being oppressed, they are bleeding, we are crying for them, we stand with them and support them.”

Similarly, Maulvi Munib, a protester in Kunar, told Pajhwok:“The Israeli occupation forces have brought an artificial famine on the Palestinian Muslims and are shedding the blood of thousands of innocent people every day, and have committed the greatest genocide in the history of humanity.”

He called on the Muslims of the world to practically stand with the Palestinian people against Israel so that Palestine could be liberated from the Israeli occupation.

Mohammad Omar Fazli, a participant in the protest in support of the people of Gaza in Paktia province, said:“We demand that the government of the Islamic Emirate talk to the countries surrounding Gaza and give the mujahideen of other countries, including Afghanistan, a way to enter Gaza in order to break the siege of Gaza.”

Similarly, the imams of mosques in Kabul and provinces also called for an end to the war in Palestine in their sermons.

This comes at a time when the Prime Minister of the caretaker government of Afghanistan has said that genocide is being committed by Israeli forces in Gaza and that the world must take urgent and positive measures to end this disaster.

On October 7, 2023, the war between Hamas and Israeli forces began in Gaza and continues to this day.

According to reports, since the beginning of the war, more than 54,000 Palestinians have lost their lives and more than 123,000 people have been injured in Israeli attacks.

