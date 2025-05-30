AWOL Vision Announces Strategic Alignment With Valerion To Redefine Home Theater For A New Era
"It's time to erase outdated perceptions of projectors," said Andy Zhao, founder and CEO of AWOL Vision. "This alignment with Valerion helps us showcase just how far projection technology has come, combining our signature innovation with Valerion's elite performance to make cinematic excellence accessible in every space."
AWOL Vision: Immersive Entertainment, Made Effortless
AWOL Vision's UST projectors, led by the acclaimed LTV-3500 Pro Brightview Theater , are designed for plug-and-play simplicity and brilliant clarity. Built for modern living spaces, they offer streamlined setup, intuitive use, and incredible performance, at a fraction of the cost of traditional systems.
Valerion: Cinematic Perfection, Reimagined
Valerion steps forward as AWOL's premium sub-brand, engineered for viewers who demand the very best. Its VisionMaster series features advanced RGB laser engines and precision optics that set new benchmarks for long-throw projectors and elite home cinema.
A Symphony of Sight and Sound
Together with ThunderBeat , AWOL Vision's pioneering audio lineup, the integration of Valerion empowers the company to deliver a holistic audiovisual experience, fusing stunning visuals with immersive sound and user-friendly operation.
Celebrate Innovation on AWOL Day
To mark this milestone, AWOL Vision will host AWOL Day in June-a celebration of innovation, community, and cinematic magic featuring exclusive previews and promotions.
Learn more about the alignment at .
About AWOL Vision
Founded in 2020, AWOL Vision is dedicated to advancing the home theater experience through cutting-edge RGB laser projectors. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, it is the parent brand of Valerion. Visit .
About Valerion
Established in 2024, Valerion has positioned itself as a leading specialist in home cinema projectors, delivering cinematic experiences with advanced RGB laser technology and precision-engineered lens systems. Valerion is the premium sub-brand of AWOL Vision. Visit .
