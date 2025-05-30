AWOL Vision Announces Strategic Alignment With Valerion To Redefine Home Theater For A New Era

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Guided by the vision "One Vision. All Scenes.", the integration pairs AWOL Vision's ultra-short throw (UST) expertise with Valerion's high-performance long-throw solutions. The result is a full-spectrum lineup that meets every home entertainment need across four distinct environments: home theater, living room theater, man cave, and backyard cinema.

"It's time to erase outdated perceptions of projectors," said Andy Zhao, founder and CEO of AWOL Vision. "This alignment with Valerion helps us showcase just how far projection technology has come, combining our signature innovation with Valerion's elite performance to make cinematic excellence accessible in every space."

AWOL Vision: Immersive Entertainment, Made Effortless

AWOL Vision's UST projectors, led by the acclaimed LTV-3500 Pro Brightview Theater , are designed for plug-and-play simplicity and brilliant clarity. Built for modern living spaces, they offer streamlined setup, intuitive use, and incredible performance, at a fraction of the cost of traditional systems.

Valerion: Cinematic Perfection, Reimagined

Valerion steps forward as AWOL's premium sub-brand, engineered for viewers who demand the very best. Its VisionMaster series features advanced RGB laser engines and precision optics that set new benchmarks for long-throw projectors and elite home cinema.

A Symphony of Sight and Sound

Together with ThunderBeat , AWOL Vision's pioneering audio lineup, the integration of Valerion empowers the company to deliver a holistic audiovisual experience, fusing stunning visuals with immersive sound and user-friendly operation.

Celebrate Innovation on AWOL Day

To mark this milestone, AWOL Vision will host AWOL Day in June-a celebration of innovation, community, and cinematic magic featuring exclusive previews and promotions.

About AWOL Vision

Founded in 2020, AWOL Vision is dedicated to advancing the home theater experience through cutting-edge RGB laser projectors. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, it is the parent brand of Valerion. Visit .

About Valerion

Established in 2024, Valerion has positioned itself as a leading specialist in home cinema projectors, delivering cinematic experiences with advanced RGB laser technology and precision-engineered lens systems. Valerion is the premium sub-brand of AWOL Vision. Visit .

