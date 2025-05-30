WSI Web Enhancers' Jukka Jumisko Earns AI Consultant Certification From Leading Digital Marketing Network
Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jukka Jumisko, founder of WSI Web Enhancers and a recognized leader in digital marketing in New Mexico, has earned his certification as an AI Consultant through WSI, the world's largest network of digital marketing consultants. This achievement supports Jumisko's mission to help local businesses integrate AI into their business with strategy and measurable impact.
Over the last 18 months, Jumisko has emerged as a passionate educator and advocate for AI's practical applications in business, speaking at conferences and on podcasts about how AI can empower companies to operate smarter, not harder.
“AI isn't here to replace us - it's here to amplify our strengths. With WSI's AI Adoption Roadmap, we now have a structured, accessible framework that takes the guesswork out of AI. It makes innovation feel achievable.”
– Jukka Jumisko
WSI's certification equips consultants like Jumisko with a proven framework to help clients implement AI effectively. The methodology emphasizes:
- Clarity and Simplicity – Clear steps from curiosity to execution.
Personalized Strategies – Tailored to each business's goals and values.
Practical Innovation – Focused on real outcomes, not hype.
A Local Leader in Marketing with Global Reach
Originally from Finland, Jumisko rebuilt his life in New Mexico after personal and financial challenges. He launched WSI Web Enhancers in Albuquerque, which soon became the fastest-growing WSI franchise worldwide.
His journey didn't stop at success - it extended into service. He has since led hands-on training workshops for small businesses, teaching entrepreneurs how to build their websites and optimize for SEO. One such student, a 60-year-old Reiki healer with only $600 to invest, followed Jumisko's teachings and quickly rose to rank #1 on Google for her niche in Albuquerque.
“I believe in building both businesses and communities. Helping a global tech company build a satellite temperature app one month, then empowering a local healer to thrive online the next - that's the kind of range and purpose I strive for.”
– Jukka Jumisko
The Future of AI-Driven Marketing in New Mexico
With this new certification, Jumisko is expanding WSI Web Enhancers' services to include AI-powered audits, automation strategy sessions, and custom implementation plans. His global team and local expertise enable him to deliver enterprise-level results while maintaining a human-centered approach.
“I've chosen a life that blends freedom, impact, and innovation. AI doesn't have to be overwhelming - it just has to be intentional. And I'm here to help companies bridge that gap.”
– Jukka Jumisko
About WSI Web Enhancers
WSI Web Enhancers is the world's largest full-service digital marketing agency based in Albuquerque, NM, and part of the global WSI network, which operates in over 80 countries and has a 25+ year history of helping businesses succeed online. WSI specializes in SEO , website development , paid advertising , and AI-driven digital strategies for growth-focused businesses.
To learn more about our services , visit our website or contact us directly today!.
Media Contact:
Jukka Jumisko
Certified AI Consultant
WSI Web Enhancers
Email: ...
Website: wsiwebenhancers.co
