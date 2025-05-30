ALD Equipment Market Size To Hit USD 9.48 Billion By 2032, At 10.43% CAGR - SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 3.90 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 9.48 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 10.43% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| . By Equipment (Batch reactors, Single-wafer reactors, Spatial ALD reactors, Remote plasma ALD reactors)
. By Deposition Method (Plasma Enhanced ALD, Thermal ALD, Spatial ALD, Power ALD, Others)
. By Film Type (Metal film, Oxide film, Sulfide film, Nitride film, Fluoride film)
. By Application (Computing sector, Data centers, Consumer electronics, Healthcare and biomedical, Automotive, Energy & power)
Comprehensive Analysis of the ALD Equipment Market by Equipment, Deposition Method, Film Type, and Application
By Equipment
Batch reactors held 37.5% of the ALD equipment market share in 2023 due to their ability to process multiple wafers simultaneously, making them ideal for high-throughput applications like memory device fabrication. They are well-established in semiconductor manufacturing for producing uniform films on many wafers in parallel.
By Deposition Method
Thermal ALD dominated the market in 2023 with a 41.3% share, mainly because it is widely used in the production of semiconductor devices, as well as oxide on memory and logic chips. It is preferred for the traditional high volume applications because of the ease, the high quality conformal films with uniform composition at low temperatures, and the scale-up of the process.
By Film Type
Oxide films held 39.5% of the ALD equipment market in 2023, driven mostly by their critical use in CMOS semiconductor production for gate oxides, passivating layers and dielectrics. Oxides such as alumina (Al 2 O 3 ) and hafnia (HfO 2 ) have been appreciated for their thermodynamic stability, high electrical performance, thermal stability, and conformality and are thus vital for memory, logic, and advanced packaging.
By Application
In 2023, the computing sector dominated the ALD equipment market with a 30.4% share, driven by the rising demand for high-performance processors, GPUs, and memory chips used in servers, PCs, and AI/ML applications. ALD technology is crucial for enabling advanced logic nodes and 3D structures that support faster, smaller, and more efficient computing devices, making this sector a major growth driver for ALD innovations.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- ASM International Tokyo Electron Limited Applied Materials Inc. Lam Research Corporation Veeco Instruments Inc. Beneq Picosun Oxford Instruments Kurt J. Lesker Company CVD Equipment Corporation Forge Nano Encapsulix Ultratech (Division of Veeco) SENTECH Instruments SÜSS MicroTec
Recent Developments:
- In Feb 2025, Lam Research launched advanced ALD equipment in Korea for highly accurate thin film deposit in 3D NAND volume production. It uses molybdenum instead of tungsten to enhance semiconductor performance and efficiency in response to AI-focused demand. In May 2025, Beneq's Transform ALD tool qualified for high-volume production of GaN power devices by a leading Asian manufacturer, providing scalable, high-yield GaN applications with advanced plasma-enhanced and thermal ALD processes for best-in-class interface engineering
T able o f Contents - Major Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. ALD Equipment Market Segmentation, by Equipment
8. ALD Equipment Market Segmentation, by Deposition Method
9. ALD Equipment Market Segmentation, by Film Type
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. Conclusion
