Azerbaijani, German Companies Ink Roadmap To Expand Ties (PHOTO)
"During our meeting with Michael Harms, Executive Director of the German Eastern Business Association, we discussed prospects for strengthening ties between the business communities of Azerbaijan and Germany. We highlighted the favorable business and investment climate in Azerbaijan and the opportunities it offers for the expansion of German companies' operations in our country.
As part of the meeting, the German Eastern Business Association, AZPROMO, and the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce signed a Road Map on Expanding Trade, Economic, and Investment Cooperation between Azerbaijani and German Companies. The implementation of this initiative is expected to deepen bilateral economic and trade relations, enhance investment collaboration, and support the launch of joint projects," the minister pointed out.
