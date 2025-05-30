Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan Illustrate Growing Co-Op At Central Asia-Italy Summit

2025-05-30 09:07:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 30. Cooperation between Astana and Ashgabat is on an upward trajectory, showing positive developments across many key sectors, Trend reports.

This was highlighted by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his meeting with Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the sidelines of the inaugural Central Asia–Italy summit held in Astana.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of the Turkmen President's participation in the summit as a crucial step toward advancing multifaceted interstate relations.

“This is the first time Central Asian countries and Italy are engaging in high-level talks. I am confident that the summit's outcomes will contribute to further expanding and strengthening cooperation between our states,” said Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

During their conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also conveyed warm greetings to Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, wishing him continued success in his important responsibilities.

