Serve Robotics To Hold Annual Meeting Of Stockholders On June 12, 2025
Stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2025 will have the right to participate at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders will be able to attend the Annual Meeting, vote and submit questions during the meeting by visiting and entering the 16–digit control number included on their Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") or on their proxy card.
The Company commenced mailing of the Notice to stockholders on April 25, 2025. The Notice contains instructions on how to access the Proxy Statement and the annual report, how to vote via the internet or by telephone, and how to receive a paper copy of our proxy materials by mail.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.
For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV), please visit or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn @serverobotics.
