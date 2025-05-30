Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GT Vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Today: Who Will Face PBKS In Qualifier 2? Match 72 Preview

2025-05-30 07:00:54
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are set to clash in the IPL 2025 Eliminator tonight at Mullanpur. The winner will go on to play against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. With strong head-to-head stats and star players on both sides, this high-stakes battle is not to be missed. Watch the video for full details on team stats, key players, pitch & weather conditions, and probable XIs.

