Solid Cosmetics Market Share, Growth, Trend & Regional Analysis 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global solid cosmetics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the surging consumer awareness of environmental concerns, particularly the need to minimize plastic waste associated with traditional liquid and cream-based products. This shift has led to increased interest in natural, organic, and chemical-free alternatives-key features often found in solid cosmetics-aligning well with the clean beauty movement. Moreover, the growing preference for convenient and travel-friendly personal care items has boosted demand, as solid cosmetics are compact, spill-proof, and easy to use, making them ideal for people with active or on-the-go lifestyles.

In addition, supportive regulatory frameworks around the world are encouraging sustainable packaging and urging manufacturers to embrace environmentally responsible practices. These policies are pushing brands to innovate with waterless, plastic-free formulations. As a result, solid cosmetics are gaining momentum as consumers look for practical, eco-conscious, and high-performing alternatives to traditional beauty products.

Market Dynamic

Strong influence of social media and influencer marketing on eco-conscious beauty choices drives the global market

The rising impact of social media and influencer marketing is significantly shaping consumer preferences for eco-friendly beauty products, including solid cosmetics. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube empower influencers to connect with vast audiences through authentic content that highlights sustainable, cruelty-free, and natural beauty solutions.

For example, British influencer Sophie Hannah Richardson, who boasts over 2.6 million followers on TikTok, launched her own sustainable, vegan, and cruelty-free haircare brand-Sophie Hannah Hair-in December 2021. Her platform effectively promotes eco-conscious beauty, showcasing how influencers can directly drive consumer interest and purchasing behavior.

These kinds of endorsements not only enhance consumer awareness but also build trust in sustainable alternatives, steering shoppers away from traditional cosmetics and toward solid, environmentally friendly options. This trend is a key driver of market growth, especially among digitally engaged, eco-aware consumers.

Customizable and refillable solid cosmetics gaining popularity create tremendous opportunities

The growing demand for customizable and refillable solid cosmetics is emerging as a key growth driver, particularly among Gen Z consumers who prioritize sustainability, personalization, and innovative beauty formats. This demographic favors minimalist, eco-friendly solutions that fit seamlessly into their lifestyles. Refillable solid products not only help cut down on packaging waste but also encourage brand loyalty by allowing users to tailor their beauty routines to their preferences.

For example, German company Schwan Cosmetics launched a refillable mechanical lip liner enriched with jojoba oil and peptides. Revealed at Cosmoprof Asia 2023 in November, the 'Power Up Your Pout' collection includes a distinctive drop-shaped tip for precision and an easy-to-use refill system-catering directly to the growing demand for sustainable and travel-friendly beauty solutions in the Asia-Pacific market.

As more companies embrace this model, customizable solid cosmetics are set to reshape consumer expectations and propel sustained market expansion.

Regional Insight

In North America, the solid cosmetics market is gaining significant momentum, driven by increasing environmental awareness and demand for sustainable beauty solutions. Consumers are shifting towards zero-waste lifestyles, prompting brands like Lush and Ethique to expand their solid product lines, including shampoos, conditioners, and makeup bars. The region's strong e-commerce infrastructure and the growing presence of eco-friendly retailers such as Sephora and Ulta Beauty further support market growth.

Additionally, innovations in packaging, such as biodegradable and compostable materials, are appealing to environmentally conscious shoppers. The rising popularity of travel-friendly solid cosmetics is also boosting sales, especially among millennials and Gen Z consumers who prioritize convenience and sustainability. Moreover, regulatory encouragement for reducing plastic waste and increasing transparency in ingredient sourcing is influencing brands to adopt cleaner, greener formulations, positioning North America as a key growth hub in the global solid cosmetics market.

Key Highlights



The global solid cosmetics market size was valued at USD 370.90 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 391.48 million in 2025 to reach USD 603.09 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the global solid cosmetics market is segmented into solid shampoo, solid conditioners, solid face cleansers, solid moisturizers, solid deodorants, solid body wash/soap bars, solid sunscreens, solid makeup, and others.

By gender, the market is categorized into male, female, and unisex.

Based on end-user, the market is divided into individual/personal use and commercial use.

In terms of distribution channels, the market includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, convenience stores, pharmacies/drugstores, and others. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

L'OréalUnileverLush CosmeticsThe Body Shopand Johnson & JohnsonBeiersdorf AGShiseido CompanyNatura &CoAmwayAvon Products Recent Developments

In May 2025- Groupe GM Cosmética Portugal showcased its latest solid cosmetics at PLMA 2025 in Amsterdam, emphasizing eco-friendly, plastic-free solutions. Their portfolio includes shampoos, conditioners, and soaps designed for sustainability and performance, catering to the growing demand for responsible beauty products.

Segmentation

By Product Type:Solid ShampooSolid ConditionerSolid Face CleansersSolid MoisturizersSolid DeodorantsSolid Body Wash/Soap BarsSolid SunscreensSolid MakeupOthersBy Gender:MaleFemaleUnisexBy End-User:Individual/Personal UseCommercial UseBy Distribution Channel:Supermarkets & HypermarketsSpecialty StoresOnline RetailConvenience StoresPharmacies/DrugstoresOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report