Indian Delegation Departs For Algeria After Concluding Successful Saudi Arabia Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Algiers, May 30 (IANS) The Indian all-party Parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, on Friday departed from Saudi Arabia for Algeria carrying forth India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism as part of the diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor and reaffirming the nation's resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

After concluding their successful engagements in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, the delegation will arrive in Algeria later today and hold various meetings till June 2, marking continuation of India's strategic outreach to garner international support against cross-border terrorism emanating from the soil of Pakistan.

During the course of their stay in Algeria, the members of the delegation will highlight India's decisive and resolute stance on terrorism, particularly its fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, and emphasise the importance of international collaboration on counter-terrorism.

Earlier in the day, the delegates concluded a productive visit to Saudi Arabia, reaffirming India's zero tolerance and 'New Normal' approach to terrorism. The visit further reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Saudi Arabia in fight against terrorism.

“Concluded a highly productive visit in Saudi Arabia, reaffirming deep India – Saudi Arabia strategic partnership - from defense and security to trade and counter-terrorism. Our all-party delegation conveyed India's firm zero-tolerance and New Normal approach against terrorism, and we appreciate Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the Saudi-India Friendship Committee, for his warm send-off,” Panda posted on X.

The delegation, led by Panda, includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, and former Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

“Led by Baijayant Jay Panda, our all-party delegation concluded a highly productive visit to Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the strong and growing Indo-Saudi strategic partnership. From defence and security to trade and counter-terrorism, our discussions reflected India's clarity and conviction. We firmly conveyed our zero-tolerance and New Normal approach against terrorism. Grateful to Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the Saudi-India Friendship Committee, for the gracious send-off and continued commitment to bilateral cooperation,” Satnam Singh Sandhu posted on X.

The outreach is taking place in the immediate aftermath of the horrendous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India's decisive Operation Sindoor, and subsequent developments to foster global cooperation in countering terrorism.