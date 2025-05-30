PIF Considers SITE IPO Amid Economic Diversification Push

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund , is evaluating an initial public offering for its wholly-owned technology arm, Saudi Information Technology Company , as part of broader efforts to bolster the kingdom's economic diversification strategy.

According to individuals familiar with the matter, PIF has approached investment banks to submit proposals for roles in a potential share sale of SITE. The discussions are in preliminary stages, with specifics such as the IPO's size and timeline yet to be determined.

Established in 2017, SITE operates at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's digital transformation, offering services in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and systems integration. The company has been instrumental in securing critical national infrastructure and supporting various digital initiatives aligned with Vision 2030, the kingdom's blueprint for reducing reliance on oil revenues.

SITE's portfolio includes a range of digital platforms and services, such as SITE Postal, SITE Inform, and SITE Guard, designed to enhance the digital ecosystem within the country. The company has also forged strategic partnerships to advance its technological capabilities. Notably, in collaboration with South Korea's AhnLab, SITE has invested over SAR 500 million to bolster cybersecurity technologies across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The potential IPO of SITE reflects PIF's ongoing strategy to monetize its assets and inject liquidity into the national economy. This move aligns with previous initiatives, including the exploration of public listings for other PIF-backed entities such as Nupco, the kingdom's largest medical procurement firm.

Saudi Arabia's push into the technology sector has gained momentum, with significant investments aimed at positioning the country as a global tech hub. The launch of Humain, a state-owned artificial intelligence company backed by PIF, underscores this ambition. Humain plans to invest heavily in AI infrastructure and has secured partnerships with major international tech firms to develop data centers and AI models.

The kingdom's commitment to technological advancement is further evidenced by initiatives like the LEAP Tech Event, an annual conference that has attracted global attention and investment. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to foster innovation, create high-tech employment opportunities, and diversify the economy away from oil dependency.

