Energeo Alliance Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 To Promote Greater Collaboration, Investment In African Geoscience

Nikki Martin, President and CEO of global trade association EnerGeo Alliance, will speak at this year's edition of the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. Leveraging innovative geoscience technology and applications, the organization provides comprehensive energy solutions to countries worldwide. For Africa, this expertise supports exploration and production efforts as the continent seeks to make energy poverty history by 2030.

EnerGeo Alliance is a strong advocate for collaborative energy solutions. The company has called for greater investment in Africa's upstream sector, recognizing the vital role investments in seismic surveys and data generation plays in reducing exploration risk, supporting successful drilling and unlocking new deposits of oil and gas in Africa. Under the company's 2024-2029 Strategic Plan, EnerGeo Alliance aims to support the energy geoscience and exploration industries and ensure the sustainability, accessibility and reliability of the global energetic future. This will be pursued through three strategic pillars: progressing policies, prioritizing people and pivoting perception. At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2024, Martin will share insight into this strategic plan and its impact in Africa.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit for more information about this exciting event.

EnerGeo Alliance's 2024-2029 Strategic Plan is centered on supporting exploration worldwide, and as such, is poised to unlock new opportunities for African geoscience and energy players. With over 600 million people living without access to electricity and 900 million people living without access to clean cooking solutions, the continent has set clear targets of scaling-up data-driven exploration and boosting oil and gas production. Supporting this goal, EnerGeo Alliance is leveraging its 2024-2029 Strategic Plan to mobilize the geoscience and exploration industries to deliver the energy needed to address growing global demand.

Under its processing policies pillar, EnerGeo Alliance is encouraging policy and regulatory frameworks that support the industry's freedom to operate as well as the development of low-carbon solutions. The company also strives to map and analyze the above-ground-risks to exploration globally, while supporting policies that prioritize geoscience and exploration operations. A notable example of this is a 2024 policy brief by EnerGeo Alliance on South Africa, which showcased the need for advanced seismic surveys in the country. The brief emphasized the potential value of the country's offshore Brulpadda-Luiperd fields and onshore shale gas in the Karoo Basin.

Another key pillar is the prioritization of people. In this regard, the company seeks to promote the safety and empowerment of the current workforce, while supporting the development of the new generation of geoscience and energy workers. This will be achieved through strategic initiatives and networking opportunities. Examples include a series of events hosted by EnerGeo Alliance, all of which are designed to advance impactful policies and reshape perceptions of the energy sector.

Meanwhile, the pillar of pivoting perceptions will see EnerGeo Alliance drive the narrative of the energy geoscience industry. This will be achieved by promoting the role of the global geoscience industry and establishing the industry as a partner to communities and regions in need of access to reliable energy. AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 is a strong platform to promote this narrative, with Martin expected to share valuable insights into the role the geoscience industry has and will continue to play in making energy poverty history across the continent.

“EnerGeo Alliance is a strong partner for the African energy industry. The company not only advocates for greater exploration and production in Africa but promotes policies that foster collaboration, data acquisition and inclusive development in the oil and gas sector. As the continent targets new discoveries, accelerates the pace of exploration and pursues new development opportunities, organizations such as EnerGeo Alliance play an instrumental part in driving the African energy narrative,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.