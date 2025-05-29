Internationally Acclaimed Sculptor Ada Da Silva Makes Bold South Florida Debut Through Art, Elegance, And Philanthropy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Miami-based artist, whose sculptural pieces can be found in prominent museums across Europe and the U.S., recently hosted an exclusive soirée at her private residence in collaboration with Global Billionaire Magazine. This intimate evening brought together some of the most recognized names in philanthropy from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties-marking a pivotal moment in the local art and culture scene.

Ada's current exhibition series includes selected pieces on display at the SLS Hotel in Brickell and the iconic Rusty Pelican in Key Biscayne, with additional installations being announced throughout 2025. Each bronze sculpture reflects her dedication to form, movement, and feeling-shaping emotion into timeless visual language.

This spring, Da Silva will continue her South Florida expansion with a series of high-caliber, invitation-only luxury events and artistic collaborations. These include partnerships with global skincare icon La Mer, high-end retailer Bloomingdale's, and modern interiors brand Artefacto. These alliances aim to merge fine art with design, wellness, and lifestyle-immersing guests in experiences where sculpture and sophistication meet.

Named "Best Sculptor" at Art Basel 2023, Ada Da Silva's artistic journey spans continents. Her work is part of the permanent collection of a contemporary art museum in Germany, and she has been spotlighted by CBS News Miami and celebrated as one of "Miami's 50 Most Beautiful," highlighting not only her artistic talent but her unwavering commitment to community impact.

Beyond her art, Da Silva sits on several philanthropic boards and actively supports nonprofit initiatives that champion arts education and cultural access. She is a Foundation Board Member for New World School of the Arts, an Advisory Board Member for the Miami Symphony Orchestra, and part of the Host Committee for the Pérez Art Museum Miami.

"My sculptures begin with emotion-quiet, powerful moments that I translate into bronze," says Da Silva. "Through simplicity and movement, I aim to create works that speak to people, no matter where they come from. Miami is my home, and I'm honored to share this new chapter with the world from here."

